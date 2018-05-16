Tesco Eye Brightener 10Ml

- Long lasting effect Reduces the appearance of red eyes Brightens & Whitens
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Purified water, boric acid, glycerin, borax, hydrochloric acid, EDTA, naphazoline hydrochloride, PHMB
Storage
• Store between 5˚- 30˚C. • Do not freeze and keep away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in India, Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Wash and dry hands. Shake bottle before use. To open, twist cap anti-clockwise. 2 Drops per eye Do not use more than 4 times in any 24 hour period. Do not use for more than 3 consecutive days. Do not touch the eye with the bottle tip and close replace cap immediately after use. Do not use whilst, or just before wearing contact lenses.
Warnings
- Not suitable for use with contact lenses,
- If irritation occurs, consult your eye care specialist,
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients,
- Consult your doctor before using if you are pregnant or breast feeding; if you have had eye surgery or have any eye disease e.g. glaucoma; if you taking any medicines or being treated for high blood pressure, depression, heart disease or thyroid,
- disorders.,
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
10ml
Safety information
