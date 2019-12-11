By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters 450G
£ 2.90
£0.64/100g

Offer

Per Portion (45g)
  • Energy869kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates2.3g
    11%
  • Sugars14g
    16%
  • Salt0.37g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1932kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Multi-Grain Cereal, Peanut & Honey Clusters with Milk Chocolate Curls.
  • The trouble is they all taste too good!
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Honey & Nut
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Peanut Butter
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Flakes
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Caramelised Hazelnuts
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Hazelnut & Chocolate
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Fruit & Nut

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • With wholegrain
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (15%) (Sugar, Dried Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Flavouring), Maize, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Palm), Peanuts (4%), Honey (3%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Skimmed Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/45g%RI*
Energy 1932kJ869kJ
-460kcal207kcal 10%
Fat 17g7.7g 11%
of which saturates 5g2.3g11%
Carbohydrate 67g30g
of which sugars 31g14g16%
Fibre 3.5g1.6g
Protein 8g3.6g
Salt 0.83g0.37g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

