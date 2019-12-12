Apollo Sardines In Vegetable Oil 125G

Product Description
- Sardines in Vegetable Oil
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Sardines, Vegetable Oil (Soy), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
Best Before (E): See on the Lid
Produce of
Product of Morocco
Drained weight
90g
Net Contents
125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|for 100g
|Energy
|967 kJ - 231 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|- of which saturated
|2,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0,5 g
|- of which sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|23,9 g
|Salt
|1,0 g
