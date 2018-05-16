Mornflake Gold Scottish Jumbo Oats 1.5Kg
Product Description
- Whole Rolled Oats
- So good they're approved by: Heart UK The Cholesterol Charity Approved
- Charity Registration Number: 1003904
- As part of a varied balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle:
- Helps Actively Lower Cholesterol*
- *Oat beta glucans have been shown to help lower blood cholesterol. Blood cholesterol lowering may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. One 40g portion of Mornflake Jumbo Scottish Oats provides 1.6g of beta glucans from oats, which is 53% of 3g, the suggested daily amount;
- Natural source of protein**
- **Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones;
- Natural source of manganese & zinc***
- ***Zinc contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system, and both manganese and zinc contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- Scottish Oats
- Great for porridge, our versatile Scottish oats are also fabulous in flapjacks, crumbles, stuffing and baking, or try adding a handful to a fruit smoothie for a deliciously filling breakfast treat.
- Scottish Oats
- At Mornflake, we've been milling the mighty oat since 1675 - that's fifteen generations of our family business sustained by this glorious grain!
- But the Great British Oat keeps more than our mill going. A nutritional powerhouse, the oat bursts with protein and essential micronutrients to keep muscles and bones strong, and to help keep your body healthy.
- Mighty Scottish oats for healthy hearts
- 100% wholegrain
- Naturally high in fibre
- Great for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1.5KG
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones
- Zinc contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system, and both manganese and zinc contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Naturally high in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mornflake Jumbo Scottish Oats (100%)
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for Wheat or Barley allergy sufferers due to the methods used in the manufacture of this product
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from strong odours.To maintain optimum quality after opening store in an airtight container and use within one months, and by the best before date (see tab on top of pack).
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1 In a saucepan mix 40g of Mornflake Jumbo Scottish Oats with 285mls (1/2 pint) of cold water. If you like your porridge creamier make with milk or a combination of milk and water.
2 Bring to the boil and then keep stirring for 6-7 minutes.
3 Remove from the heat and stand for 1 minute before tucking in!
Produce of
Grown, milled and packed in Scotland
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 37x40g portions
Recycling info
Bag. Recyclable
Name and address
- Mornflake,
- North Western Mills Crewe,
- Cheshire,
- CW2 6HP,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- www.mornflake.com
Net Contents
1.5kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g Portion‡
|%RI Per 40g Portion‡
|Energy
|1543kJ
|617kJ
|7%
|-
|367kcal
|147kcal
|7%
|Fat
|8.4g
|3.4g
|5%
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.5g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|56.1g
|22.4g
|9%
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|0.4g
|<1%
|Fibre
|9.1g
|3.6g
|-
|Protein
|12.1g
|4.8g
|10%
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|<1%
|Minerals
|%NRV
|%NRV
|Zinc
|2.1mg 21%
|0.85mg
|8%
|Manganese
|3.4mg 170%
|1.4mg
|68%
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|‡Nutrition information per 40g portion will be the same when the product is cooked with water
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 37x40g portions
|-
|-
|-
