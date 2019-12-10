By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Badger The Blandford Fly Ale 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Badger The Blandford Fly Ale 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • A uniquely sweet and spicy golden ale.
  • A refreshingly different ginger taste is offset with hints of sweet toffee.
  • Don't just take our word for it, ask any fisherman and they'll attest - it's not only the trickle of trout that bites on the tranquil River Stour at Blandford. Should you wade these waters on a warm summer's night, beware the infamous Blandford Fly, whose bothersome bite can only be soothed with a spicy slice of fresh ginger.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley and Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A uniquely sweet and spicy golden ale. A refreshingly different ginger taste is offset with hints of sweet toffee

Alcohol Units

2.6

ABV

5.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle

Name and address

  • Brewed at:
  • Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
  • Blandford,
  • Dorset,
  • DT11 9LS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
  • Blandford,
  • Dorset,
  • DT11 9LS,
  • UK.
  • www.badgerales.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Badger Golden Champion 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Badger Fursty Ferret 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Hobgoblin Gold 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Adnams Ghost Ship 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here