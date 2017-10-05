By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canon 510/511 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

5(44)Write a review
Canon 510/511 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 33.00
£33.00/each

Product Description

  • Genuine Canon Ink
  • Prints approximately 180 pages in black and white and 180 in colour \n
  • Includes 1 black and 1 cyan, yellow and magenta tricolour cartridge
  • With Canon PG-510/CL-511 BK/C/M/Y Ink Cartridge Multipack you can save on ink and enjoy the convenience of a multipack that includes a black and colour FINE cartridge. Compatible with PIXMA MX350, PIXMA MX360, PIXMA MX320, PIXMA MP499, PIXMA MX340, PIXMA MX410, PIXMA MX420, PIXMA iP2700, PIXMA iP2702, PIXMA MP230, PIXMA MP240, PIXMA MP250, PIXMA MP252, PIXMA MP260, PIXMA MP270, PIXMA MP272, PIXMA MP480, PIXMA MP280, PIXMA MP282, PIXMA MP490, PIXMA MP492, PIXMA MP495 and PIXMA MX330.

Information

44 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent product

5 stars

There were cheaper ones available but I always purchase Canon PG-510/CL-511 as in my experience it lasts longer than other ones I've used.

Great

5 stars

Happy with my order Happy with my order Happy with my order

Great value

5 stars

Cannon cartridges are great value and super quality

Good value and easy to install printer cartridges

5 stars

Best to stick to the manufacturer unless you really have heavy use .T ese cartridges last a reasonable time and can be left in the printer un used for ages without problems and are unlikely to leak

Excellent service

5 stars

Ordering and collecting simple easy and straightforward and at a very competitive price

Always delivered on time

5 stars

I was in the middle of printing some posters and the printer ink ran out. Just ordered them & they were delivered next day to my local Tesco store. So easy & not having to travel into town to buy them (and cheaper!)

Perfect

5 stars

I bought this cartridge on line which saved me the hassle of searching through the rows of cartridges looking for the correct one!

Good Price

5 stars

I ordered this replacement cartridge as it was such a good price, in our local Tesco store I could only get black, no colour for my printer, and as this worked cheaper than any in other shops it was a no brained. Canon are quality products, they speak for themselves.

printer cartridges

5 stars

very good quality printing from very competively priced genuine print cartridges

No problem ink

5 stars

I ran out of ink , no problem this ink is so easy to install and does the job.

