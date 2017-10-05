Canon 510/511 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

Excellent product
There were cheaper ones available but I always purchase Canon PG-510/CL-511 as in my experience it lasts longer than other ones I've used.
Great
Happy with my order Happy with my order Happy with my order
Great value
Cannon cartridges are great value and super quality
Good value and easy to install printer cartridges
Best to stick to the manufacturer unless you really have heavy use .T ese cartridges last a reasonable time and can be left in the printer un used for ages without problems and are unlikely to leak
Excellent service
Ordering and collecting simple easy and straightforward and at a very competitive price
Always delivered on time
I was in the middle of printing some posters and the printer ink ran out. Just ordered them & they were delivered next day to my local Tesco store. So easy & not having to travel into town to buy them (and cheaper!)
Perfect
I bought this cartridge on line which saved me the hassle of searching through the rows of cartridges looking for the correct one!
Good Price
I ordered this replacement cartridge as it was such a good price, in our local Tesco store I could only get black, no colour for my printer, and as this worked cheaper than any in other shops it was a no brained. Canon are quality products, they speak for themselves.
printer cartridges
very good quality printing from very competively priced genuine print cartridges
No problem ink
I ran out of ink , no problem this ink is so easy to install and does the job.