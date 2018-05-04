Canon Pg-540/ Cl-541 Printer Ink Cartridge

Best price
Price is important and this was the best I could find.
Great value from Tesco
Bought this pack from a Tesco as it represented the best value for the two cartridges for me locally.
Excellent product
I bought this as a replacement for my printer cartridge and it works perfectly.
Does the job well.
Good value for money and printing is good. Easy to order and click and collect was easy to use.
Just the ticket
Easy to use. The installation is simple. I bought the Canon printer too which is brilliant.
Easy to fit quality print
Simple to fit into printer delivers good quality print
brilliant ink quality
this is the third time I have bought this via Tesco very good quality and value for money
CANON INK CARTRIDGE
Value for money and very good quality !!!!!!!!!!!!!
exelent value
i recently purchased this ink package and installed straight away worked perfectly so glad I got them
Ink Cartridges
Good quality product that’s been purchased many times before