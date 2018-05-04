By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canon Pg-540/ Cl-541 Printer Ink Cartridge

Canon Pg-540/ Cl-541 Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 37.00
£37.00/each

Product Description

  • Convenient multipack
  • Genuine Canon Inks
  • Includes 1 black and 1 cyan, yellow and magenta tricolour cartridge
  • With Canon PG-540/CL-541 BK/C/M/Y Ink Cartridge Multipack you can save on ink and enjoy the convenience of a multipack that includes a black and colour FINE cartridge. Compatible with PIXMA MX475, PIXMA MX515, PIXMA MX455, PIXMA MX435, PIXMA MX395, PIXMA MX375, PIXMA MG4250, PIXMA MG4150, PIXMA MG3550, PIXMA MG3150, PIXMA MG3250, PIXMA MG2250, PIXMA MG2150, PIXMA MX525 and PIXMA MX535.

Information

Best price

5 stars

Price is important and this was the best I could find.

Great value from Tesco

4 stars

Bought this pack from a Tesco as it represented the best value for the two cartridges for me locally.

Excellent product

5 stars

I bought this as a replacement for my printer cartridge and it works perfectly.

Does the job well.

5 stars

Good value for money and printing is good. Easy to order and click and collect was easy to use.

Just the ticket

5 stars

Easy to use. The installation is simple. I bought the Canon printer too which is brilliant.

Easy to fit quality print

5 stars

Simple to fit into printer delivers good quality print

brilliant ink quality

5 stars

this is the third time I have bought this via Tesco very good quality and value for money

CANON INK CARTRIDGE

5 stars

Value for money and very good quality !!!!!!!!!!!!!

exelent value

5 stars

i recently purchased this ink package and installed straight away worked perfectly so glad I got them

Ink Cartridges

5 stars

Good quality product that’s been purchased many times before

