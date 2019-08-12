By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tortilla Chips Lightly Salted 175G

1 Review
Tesco Tortilla Chips Lightly Salted 175G
£ 0.95
£0.54/100g
1/7 of a bag
  • Energy523kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2090kJ / 499kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly salted maize tortilla chips.
  • GOLDEN & CRUNCHY Extra crispy so they're perfect for cheesy nachos.
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Time: 5 - 10 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

175g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/7 of a bag (25g)
Energy2090kJ / 499kcal523kJ / 125kcal
Fat23.5g5.9g
Saturates2.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate64.9g16.2g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre2.9g0.7g
Protein5.5g1.4g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

lightly salted?

3 stars

It says they are lightly salted but there is the same amount of salt as in the Stockwell tortilla chips which are much cheaper.

