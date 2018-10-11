By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Takeaway 4 Onion Bhajis 196G

£ 2.25
£11.48/kg
One onion bhaji
  • Energy479kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Onions mixed with gram flour and spices.
  • Side Takeaway No 05
  • Pack size: 196g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (89%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray. Heat in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray. Heat in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

196g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne onion bhaji (46g**)
Energy1042kJ / 251kcal479kJ / 115kcal
Fat16.6g7.6g
Saturates1.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate17.0g7.8g
Sugars5.3g2.5g
Fibre4.9g2.2g
Protein5.9g2.7g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 196g typically weighs 184g.--

Great Recipe

5 stars

I discovered these onion bhajis were gluten free which is great, anyone can eat them and they are delicious too.

