St Ewes 6 Large Free Range Eggs

Excellent
Lovely dark orange yolks with a great taste too.
Lost the quality
I have always purchased these eggs and enjoyed them ... Brilliant orange yolk whole egg full of flavour... Purchased some recently very disappointed went through cartons all the eggs looked substandard from the usual deep brown shell they were almost pasty white light brown ... Purchased them but they tasted like cheap eggs and the yolk had a washed out yellow look. My partner had no yolk at all in his egg... They must have changed the feed to save money.... Will not buy again
Brilliant
lovely eggs, yolks brilliant yellow / orange colour.
Local eggs simply the best
Super tasty eggs from happy Cornish hens. You cannot get any better than these. A bit expensive but you get what you pay for. Buy these and you are supporting local producers.
They are always so fresh, the colour of the yokes
They are always so fresh, the colour of the yokes almost orange and the taste-Yum -Yum
It's a YES from me!
St Ewe eggs are the best I've tried from Tesco. No other words necessary.
Lovely yellow yolks
best eggs ever
smashing
smashing eggs as good as our own super eggs!
Unhappy eggs
Happy eggs delivered but several were cracked