St Ewes 6 Large Free Range Eggs

4.3(17)Write a review
St Ewes 6 Large Free Range Eggs
£2.50
£0.42/each

Product Description

  • St Ewes 6 Large Free Range Eggs
  • More information at www.egginfo.co.uk
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas at www.eggrecipes.co.uk
  • For more info visit: www.stewe.co.uk
  • We're St Ewe. We love eggs and we love great food. It's no wonder our eggs are used by Michelin star chefs and renowned restaurants.
  • We have the UK's widest selection of free range eggs from our lovely hens who spend all day roaming in the fresh West Country air. We farm responsibly, and believe in making sure we have a minimum impact in the world's resources, whilst having the maximum impact on taste. There's eggs, then there's St Ewe. From time to time we supplement our supply from other Lion Accredited British Free Range farms.
  • Class A
  • Lion Quality Mark - The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella
  • 0 = Organic 1 = Free Range 2 = Barn 3 = Cage
  • Great taste
  • Six of the Best from the West
  • Eggs only better
  • Taste of the West Gold
  • Vegetarian Society Approved

Information

Storage

After purchase please refrigerate.

Name and address

  • St Ewe Free Range Ltd,
  • Ventonwyn Farm,
  • Tregony,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR2 5SH.

Net Contents

6 x Eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy547kJ/131kcal
Protein12.6g
Carbohydratetrace
of which sugarstrace
Fat9.0g
Saturates2.5g
Mono-unsaturates3.4g
Polyunsaturates1.3g
Salt equivalent0.4g
17 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Excellent

5 stars

Lovely dark orange yolks with a great taste too.

Lost the quality

1 stars

I have always purchased these eggs and enjoyed them ... Brilliant orange yolk whole egg full of flavour... Purchased some recently very disappointed went through cartons all the eggs looked substandard from the usual deep brown shell they were almost pasty white light brown ... Purchased them but they tasted like cheap eggs and the yolk had a washed out yellow look. My partner had no yolk at all in his egg... They must have changed the feed to save money.... Will not buy again

Brilliant

5 stars

lovely eggs, yolks brilliant yellow / orange colour.

Local eggs simply the best

5 stars

Super tasty eggs from happy Cornish hens. You cannot get any better than these. A bit expensive but you get what you pay for. Buy these and you are supporting local producers.

They are always so fresh, the colour of the yokes

5 stars

They are always so fresh, the colour of the yokes almost orange and the taste-Yum -Yum

It's a YES from me!

5 stars

St Ewe eggs are the best I've tried from Tesco. No other words necessary.

Lovely yellow yolks

5 stars

Lovely yellow yolks

best eggs ever

5 stars

best eggs ever

smashing

5 stars

smashing eggs as good as our own super eggs!

Unhappy eggs

2 stars

Happy eggs delivered but several were cracked

