Tesco Red Thai Curry & Rice 500G

Can't be worse, I am disappointed.
Poor quality, soggy rice but tasted uncooked! How can Tesco possibly create such a disappointment. The curry taste mild and bland. The packaging is another surprise, there is a huge void between the two compartments, which is wrapped and hidden by the package, very checking. I will not buy it again, no chance.
Disappointed
I really wanted to like this, but unfortunately I was disappointed by it. It was creamy enough, but lacked any taste of spice. The Rice was really dry when cooked and I found this chicken wasn't of best quality. I love Tesco's ready meal range but I will not be buying this one again.
Small portion size
It actually tasted nice, however only gave it 2 stars because it was a very small portion, not nearly enough for an adult meal. The packaging was disguised to make it look like a larger portion. Tut tut tesco
Lacks sufficient sauce to enjoy the dish
I'm an avid lover of you Thai green meal, this however isn't as good. The taste itself is great however it lack sauce which leaves chicken very minimally coated and not tasty. The rice compartment appears to be bigger? This leaves wasted rice as there is insufficient sauce so I'm left with sticky rice. Is the compartment different to the Thai green meal or is it just the lack of sauce that makes it appear so? I had the 1st one and thought it may have been a production line but having just had my second it was the same. Its a shame as its a tasty product.
Too much rice but delicious.
This is my favourite, delicious. Saying that, it has recently been lacking and maybe a slight ingredient change as the last one I had was dull like an ingredient was missing. There is also too much rice and not enough curry sauce. Improve the cons and I'll happily buy more as the best red Thai curry ever!
Best Ready MealEver!
Best ready meal ever. Lovely,tasty crunchy veg.Perfectly spiced and flavoured. Yummy sticky rice.