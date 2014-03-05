Tesco Ginkgo Biloba X 30
Product Description
- Tesco Health Ginkgo Biloba Extract 60mg Food Supplement 30 Tablets.
- May help to maintain a healthy circulation
- Herbal food supplement
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- The Ginkgo Biloba tree is one of the world's oldest living species. Ginkgo Biloba may help to maintain a healthy circulation. Contains standardised extract of Ginkgo Biloba leaves rich in Ginkgo Flavonglycosides (24%).
- 1 a day
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Calcium Carbonate, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Cellulose, Maltodextrin, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate, Glycerol.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage
- Adults and children over 12: Swallow 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Not to be used as a substitute.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if blister seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per tablet
|Ginkgo Biloba Extract
|60 mg
|equivalent to Ginkgo Biloba Leaf
|3000 mg
|providing Flavonglycosides
|14.4 mg
|and Terpene Lactones
|3.6 mg
Safety information
