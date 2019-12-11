By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Hollandaise Sauce 165G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Hollandaise Sauce 165G
£ 1.20
£0.73/100g

Offer

One tablespoon
  • Energy367kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2448kJ / 594kcal

Product Description

  • Hollandaise sauce.
  • Hollandaise Sauce Made with creamy churned butter and free range eggs.
  • Hollandaise Sauce Made with creamy churned butter and free range eggs.
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Butter (Milk) (4.5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dried Egg Yolk, Sugar, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cornflour, Colour (Lutein), Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently before use.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

165g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2448kJ / 594kcal367kJ / 89kcal
Fat62.7g9.4g
Saturates6.4g1.0g
Carbohydrate5.8g0.9g
Sugars4.2g0.6g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein1.4g0.2g
Salt1.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

So dissapointing.Too much lemon

2 stars

Way to lemony. Im so dissapointed as its only tesco i managed to find hollandaise sauce in a jar

Unexpectedly good!

5 stars

I didn't have massively high expectations for this, just thought it would be a cheap and easy option but I was pleasantly surprised by how nice this tastes! Quite versatile too, added chives to top eggs Benedict. Delicious and good value

Poor quality

1 stars

Tasteless - binned it

Eggs Benedict

5 stars

This is good with Eggs Benedict or Eggs Royale

Tesco Finest Hollandaise sauce isn't

2 stars

Previously living in France I used to buy Knorr Hollandaise sauce in a carton. I have continued to buy this now we are back in the UK. The Tesco finest version in a small glass jar is poor in comparison. Too strong in flavours. A strong lemon flavour & taste hits you immediately. No subtlety at all. Couple this to a thickness and gelatinous consistency and for me the product in flavour and texture overpowers & overwhelms the salmon it was meant to accompany. Alot of work needs to be done on this product

Usually bought next

Tesco English Muffins 4 Pack

£ 0.60
£0.15/each

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Cranberry Sauce 220G

£ 1.50
£0.68/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here