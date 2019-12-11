Tesco Finest Hollandaise Sauce 165G

So dissapointing.Too much lemon
Way to lemony. Im so dissapointed as its only tesco i managed to find hollandaise sauce in a jar
Unexpectedly good!
I didn't have massively high expectations for this, just thought it would be a cheap and easy option but I was pleasantly surprised by how nice this tastes! Quite versatile too, added chives to top eggs Benedict. Delicious and good value
Poor quality
Tasteless - binned it
Eggs Benedict
This is good with Eggs Benedict or Eggs Royale
Tesco Finest Hollandaise sauce isn't
Previously living in France I used to buy Knorr Hollandaise sauce in a carton. I have continued to buy this now we are back in the UK. The Tesco finest version in a small glass jar is poor in comparison. Too strong in flavours. A strong lemon flavour & taste hits you immediately. No subtlety at all. Couple this to a thickness and gelatinous consistency and for me the product in flavour and texture overpowers & overwhelms the salmon it was meant to accompany. Alot of work needs to be done on this product