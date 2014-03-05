Tesco Omega 3 Fish Oil X 240
Product Description
- Omega 3 fish oil food supplement.
- Omega 3 Fish Oil contains 1000mg of fish oil which provides 250mg of EPA and DHA which is the beneficial amount needed to support the normal function of the heart.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Fish Oil, Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
240 Servings
Warnings
A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet. FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken. Keep out of reach and sight of young children. If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use. If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
90 Capsules
Safety information
A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet. FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken. Keep out of reach and sight of young children. If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use. If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.
