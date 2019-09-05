Tesco Finest Bearnaise Sauce 165G

Avoid at all costs
Awful. Avoid. Oily, tastes synthetic and horrible. Bring back Maille, please?
Bad taste
Did not like the taste, to much vinegear.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2156kJ / 523kcal
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup (Sulphites), Spirit Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (5%), Free Range Dried Egg Yolk, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Tarragon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Onion, Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Comminute (Concentrated Lemon Comminute, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Colour (Lutein).
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake gently before use.
11 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
165g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon
|Energy
|2156kJ / 523kcal
|323kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|53.2g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Awful. Avoid. Oily, tastes synthetic and horrible. Bring back Maille, please?
Did not like the taste, to much vinegear.