We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Bearnaise Sauce 165G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Bearnaise Sauce 165G
£ 1.20
£0.73/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy323kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2156kJ / 523kcal

Product Description

  • Bearnaise sauce.
  • Tesco finest Béarnaise Sauce With extra virgin oil (5%) Dijon mustard and tarragon.
  • With extra virgin oil (5%) Dijon mustard and tarragon.
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:  Rapeseed Oil, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup (Sulphites), Spirit Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (5%), Free Range Dried Egg Yolk, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Tarragon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Onion, Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Comminute (Concentrated Lemon Comminute, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Colour (Lutein).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently before use.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

165g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon
Energy2156kJ / 523kcal323kJ / 78kcal
Fat53.2g8.0g
Saturates4.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate9.7g1.4g
Sugars6.2g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.4g0.2g
Salt1.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Condiments, Worcestershire & Soy Sauce

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Avoid at all costs

1 stars

Awful. Avoid. Oily, tastes synthetic and horrible. Bring back Maille, please?

Bad taste

1 stars

Did not like the taste, to much vinegear.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here