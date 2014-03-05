Tesco Evening Primrose Oil Plus Starflower X 30

Good, but need Gelatin-free option
Good, but shame it's Gelatin capsules
INGREDIENTS: Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil, Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol), Vitamin E.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
30 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
12 Years
30 x Capsules
|Typical Values
|One Capsule
|%RI*
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0%
|Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturates
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0g
|0%
|Vitamin E
|10.0mg (83%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.People who suffer from epilepsy should consult their doctor before taking this product.
