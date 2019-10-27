Gillette M3 Turbo Mach Blades 4S

Excellent!
I've tried different razors for women so decided to try a mens one and it's the best one so far wouldn't use any other now
My dad love this razor, great shave. Great product will definitely recommend
It is a bit expensive, but offers a very close and smooth shave.
I have tried the new ‘gentleman blade suppliers’ and find that at first they tend to cut me and they seem to get blunt within 3/4 days!!! I have now reverted back to ‘Gillette Mach 3Turbo’ and get great results from cut 1 to cut 17/20 without any problems !!!
Love my Mach 3 turbo!
Love my Mach 3 turbo, as a safety razor shaver, I wanted a daily alternative that’s quick , convenient and care free. You can’t beat a safety razor but it isn’t a quick carefree shave! The turbo is perfect for me to just pick up and use, consistent, comfortable, and super quick. The blades cut very close yet don’t irritate. The handle is weighty and solid feeling. Oh and also the blades last around 10 shaves at least.
My son has been using the product and said it was extremely good.
close comfortable shave and good value for the money would recommend this razor
I have used Mach 3 for a long time and find them good vlaue for money and a reasonable shave
Fantastic product works really well doesn’t pull your hairs out smooth finish
Has been the go to Razor for all and no mater what new fad thing you go to for a while you will always go back to the number ONE