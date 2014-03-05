Tesco Kids Chewable Multivitamins Plus Minerals X 90

Brilliant, just wish they had iron
Good taste, I have these as an adult who can't swallow pills. Shame they don't include iron though. Don't listen to the other reviewer's fear-mongering - iron is an essential mineral for humans. We get most of it from food, but it would be nice for it to be included in these multivitamins to make sure there is no deficit in our diets.
Sugar in vitamins
Great no iron. Iron is a Very dangerous addition, but zero points for sugar. Chewable vitamins should be sugar free. You should be thinking about dental health.
Why have Tesco stopped putting iron in kids multi
Why have Tesco stopped putting iron in kids multi vits? We won't buy them again for this reason. Our son takes multi vits to be on the safe side as he's vegetarian, but iron is one of the main things he could potentially need boosting so these are no good for us.