Tesco Kids Chewable Multivitamins Plus Minerals X 90

Tesco Kids Chewable Multivitamins Plus Minerals X 90
Product Description

  • Tesco Health children's chewable berry flavoured multivitamins and minerals food supplement with sugar and sweetener.
  • To support health and wellbeing in growing children. Berry flavour. Formulated with Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal teeth and bones.
  • To support health and wellbeing in growing children
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Formulated with Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal teeth and bones

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose, Vitamin C, Maltodextrin, Dicalcium Phosphate, Mono and Diglycerides, Modified Maize Starch, Vitamin E, Stearic Acid, Niacin, Silicon Dioxide, Acacia, Zinc Oxide, Magnesium Stearate, Pantothenic Acid, Mannitol, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Sweetener (Sucralose), Triglycerides, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Antioxidants (DL Alpha Tocopherol, Tartaric Acid), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 3: Chew 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

Number of uses

90 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

90 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesA serving contains%RI*
Vitamin D10.00µg200
Vitamin K37.5µg50
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.55mg50
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.70mg50
Pantothenic acid3.0mg50
Vitamin B60.70mg50
Folic Acid100µg50
Vitamin B121.25µg50
Biotin25.0µg50
Vitamin C40mg50
Iodine75.0µg50
Zinc5.0mg50

Safety information

Using Product Information

Brilliant, just wish they had iron

4 stars

Good taste, I have these as an adult who can't swallow pills. Shame they don't include iron though. Don't listen to the other reviewer's fear-mongering - iron is an essential mineral for humans. We get most of it from food, but it would be nice for it to be included in these multivitamins to make sure there is no deficit in our diets.

Sugar in vitamins

1 stars

Great no iron. Iron is a Very dangerous addition, but zero points for sugar. Chewable vitamins should be sugar free. You should be thinking about dental health.

Why have Tesco stopped putting iron in kids multi

1 stars

Why have Tesco stopped putting iron in kids multi vits? We won't buy them again for this reason. Our son takes multi vits to be on the safe side as he's vegetarian, but iron is one of the main things he could potentially need boosting so these are no good for us.

