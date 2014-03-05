By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multivitamins Plus Iron X 90

Tesco Multivitamins Plus Iron X 90

£ 1.80
£0.02/each

Product Description

  • Multivitamins and iron food supplement.
  • A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 12 essential vitamins. Iron supports the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin A to support normal vision. Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system. Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
  • 1 a day

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vitamin C, Cellulose, Ferrous Fumarate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin E, Modified Maize Starch, Niacin, Maltodextrin, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Pantothenic Acid, Dicalcium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide, Mannitol, Acacia, Maize Starch, Vitamin B6, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Talc, Sugar, Antioxidants (DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Tartaric Acid), Folic Acid, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30 Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach tablet provides%RI*
Vitamin D5.00µg100
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg100
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg100
Pantothenic acid6.0mg100
Vitamin B61.40mg100
Folic Acid200µg100
Vitamin B122.50µg100
Biotin50.0µg100
Vitamin C80mg100
Iron14.0mg100
* Recommended Daily Amount--

Safety information

A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON, WHICH IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON, WHICH IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.

