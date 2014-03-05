Tesco Multivitamins Plus Iron X 30

Important to live with.
I like to take regular vitamins to help me with my daily life.
Save the planet
The packaging is ridiculous The tablets literally fill about a tenth of a pot Why not sell in 100 or 200 tablets in smaller pots? It might not make you as much money but it would save huge amounts of plastic
Good but size too small.
I have been buying these for many years now and they are very helpfull as my medications lower my Vitamin and Iron levels. My only concern right now is that the 90 tablet pots are not being sold by Tesco and that makes buying these more expensive.