By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Multivitamins X 90

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Multivitamins X 90
£ 1.50
£0.02/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco Health multivitamins food supplement.
  • A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 13 essential vitamins. Vitamin A to support the maintenance of normal vision. Riboflavin and vitamins B6 and B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system. Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
  • A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 13 essential vitamins. Vitamin A to support the maintenance of normal vision. Riboflavin and vitamins B6 and B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system. Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
  • General wellbeing
  • No artificial preservatives or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Vitamin A to support the maintenance of normal vision
  • Riboflavin and vitamins B6 and B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal bones and teeth

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vitamin C, Cellulose, Calcium Carbonate, Modified Maize Starch, Vitamin E, Niacin, Maltodextrin, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Pantothenic Acid, Dicalcium Phosphate, Mannitol, Acacia, Maize Starch, Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin B6, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides), Thiamin, Sugar, Riboflavin, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Vitamin A, Talc, Antioxidants (DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Tartaric Acid), Folic Acid, Triglycerides, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Swallow 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
  • A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

Number of uses

90 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

90 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne Tablet%RI*
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0%
Fat0g0%
Saturates0g0%
Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugars0g0%
Fibre0g
Protein0g0%
Salt0g0%
Vitamin D5.0µg (100%NRV)
Vitamin E12.0mg (100%NRV)
Vitamin K75.0µg (100%NRV)
Vitamin C80.0mg (100%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.1mg (100%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.4mg (100%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)
Vitamin B61.4mg (100%NRV)
Folic Acid200.0µg (100%NRV)
Vitamin B122.5µg (100%NRV)
Biotin50.0µg (100%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Vitamin B Complex X 90

£ 1.75
£0.02/each

Offer

Tesco Kids Chewable Multivitamins Plus Minerals X 90

£ 2.50
£0.03/each

Offer

Tesco Calcium & Vitamin D 90'S

£ 2.25
£0.03/each

Offer

Tesco High Strength Vitamin D 90S

£ 3.50
£0.04/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here