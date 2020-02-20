Gillette Fusion Proglide Power Razor Blades 4 Pack

Excellent!
Pardon the pun- Its the best a man can get. Excellent.
This is the best razor I have found so far and would highly recommend
A good shaver that gave a nice clean feel after using it worked well even on the awkward chin and neck spots overall a good razor [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This really is a super sharp, super close shave! It lasts all day and really makes a difference. You can see the difference compared to other razors. The razor glides to your face and wherever you use it. Would recommend to anyone wanting a close, shaving rash, cut free shave
I bought this 1 year for my son for xmas and es not looked at another brand since the after use is amazing and smooth lasts longer than othe brands and gives an excellent shave
My husband will only yous this brand of razor and he said this is the best razor there is he also recommends this to all hes collegaes at work it leaves a smooth lasting filling and he fills this razor lasts longer and is a great value for money
Have been using these power blades and razor for years now. I have 2 razors one I hide for my use and one that the wife continues to blunt the blades on. Had to get a second razor as it seemed she had a crystal ball that every time I changed the blade she used it and blunted the blades. Love the smooth shave I get and like my wife wouldn’t change the blades and razor for the world
Good shave really refreshing afterwards left my chin smooth and clear to touch
My beard us quite thick, i shave every day and although tbe gillette fusion is good, after i have used it for a week, i end up throwing it away and using a new blade.I spend a lot of money on these blades and would expect them to be a lot better and last longer.
As a trans woman I love these blades and so much better than the traditional female blades. They are as good on my face as they are on my legs. I used to need to shave my legs every couple of days to keep them silky smooth but these blades can give me up to 5 days.