By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gillette Fusion Proglide Power Razor Blades 4 Pack

5(262)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Fusion Proglide Power Razor Blades 4 Pack
£ 15.00
£3.75/each
  • Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Power men’s razor blade refills feature 5 anti-friction blades for a shave you barely feel. The Precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair. The enhanced Lubrastrip includes more lubricants (vs. Fusion5). One razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. Fusion5 ProGlide Power men's razor blade refills fit all Fusion5 and Fusion5 Power razors. Gillette razors, formerly called Fusion ProGlide Power.
  • Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
  • Gillette razor blades with 5 Anti-Friction blades; a shave you barely feel
  • Precision Trimmer on back, great for edging tough areas (nose and sideburns)
  • Enhanced Lubrastrip with more lubricants (vs. Fusion5)
  • MicroComb that helps guide stubble to the blades
  • 1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
  • Fits all Fusion5 & Fusion5 Power razors

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Paraffinum Liquidum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

262 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Pardon the pun- Its the best a man can get. Excellent.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is the best razor I have found so far and would highly recommend

Great!

4 stars

A good shaver that gave a nice clean feel after using it worked well even on the awkward chin and neck spots overall a good razor [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This really is a super sharp, super close shave! It lasts all day and really makes a difference. You can see the difference compared to other razors. The razor glides to your face and wherever you use it. Would recommend to anyone wanting a close, shaving rash, cut free shave

Excellent!

5 stars

I bought this 1 year for my son for xmas and es not looked at another brand since the after use is amazing and smooth lasts longer than othe brands and gives an excellent shave

Excellent!

5 stars

My husband will only yous this brand of razor and he said this is the best razor there is he also recommends this to all hes collegaes at work it leaves a smooth lasting filling and he fills this razor lasts longer and is a great value for money

Excellent!

5 stars

Have been using these power blades and razor for years now. I have 2 razors one I hide for my use and one that the wife continues to blunt the blades on. Had to get a second razor as it seemed she had a crystal ball that every time I changed the blade she used it and blunted the blades. Love the smooth shave I get and like my wife wouldn’t change the blades and razor for the world

Good!

3 stars

Good shave really refreshing afterwards left my chin smooth and clear to touch

Average!

2 stars

My beard us quite thick, i shave every day and although tbe gillette fusion is good, after i have used it for a week, i end up throwing it away and using a new blade.I spend a lot of money on these blades and would expect them to be a lot better and last longer.

Excellent!

5 stars

As a trans woman I love these blades and so much better than the traditional female blades. They are as good on my face as they are on my legs. I used to need to shave my legs every couple of days to keep them silky smooth but these blades can give me up to 5 days.

1-10 of 262 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor Blades Refill 8 Pack

£ 18.00
£2.25/each

Offer

Gillette Fusion Razor Blades Refill 4 Pack

£ 11.00
£2.75/each

Gillette Fusion Proglide Power Razor With Flexball Technology

£ 15.00
£15.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here