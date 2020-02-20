By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor Blades Refill 4 Pack

4.5(2009)Write a review
£ 13.00
£3.25/each
  • Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide men’s razor blade refills feature 5 anti-friction blades for a shave you barely feel. The Precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas such as under the nose and sideburns. The enhanced Lubrastrip includes more lubricants (vs. Fusion5). One razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. Fusion5 ProGlide men's razor blade refills fit all Fusion5 & Fusion5 Power razors. Gillette razors, formerly called Fusion ProGlide.
  • Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
  • Gillette razor blades with 5 Anti-Friction blades; a shave you barely feel
  • Precision Trimmer on back, great for edging tough areas (nose and sideburns)
  • Enhanced Lubrastrip with more lubricants (vs. Fusion5)
  • 1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
  • Fits all Fusion5 & Fusion5 Power razors

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Paraffinum Liquidum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

2009 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Pardon the pun- Its the best a man can get. Excellent.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is the best razor I have found so far and would highly recommend

Great!

4 stars

A good shaver that gave a nice clean feel after using it worked well even on the awkward chin and neck spots overall a good razor [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This really is a super sharp, super close shave! It lasts all day and really makes a difference. You can see the difference compared to other razors. The razor glides to your face and wherever you use it. Would recommend to anyone wanting a close, shaving rash, cut free shave

Quick, and a clean fresh feel after shaving.

5 stars

Smooth gliding action across the contours of my face, a lovely clean fresh feeling after.

Excellent!

5 stars

Always a super smooth shave, no nicks or cuts when shaving awkward areas as so easy to use they literally glide .

Excellent!

5 stars

When ever i shave get smooth shave soft skin feel fresh it best blades around [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

excellent product , very easy to use, good value for money

Excellent!

5 stars

It is an excellent razor and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone.

Excellent!

5 stars

This razor gives smooth, clean and close shave. It moves round facial curves smoothly. I am super please with this razor.

