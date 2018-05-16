Cheestrings Mega 12 Pack 240G

- Energy253kJ 61kcal3%
Product Description
- Medium fat hard cheese. Cheestrings is an unripened cheese.
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- Strings & Things Cheestrings are cheese snacks made from real cheese, we gently heat it to make it stringy, just like mozzarella
- - Tasty kid's snack perfect for lunchboxes and rich in calcium for healthy bones
- - Each Cheestring is made with 1 glass of milk (180ml), only 61 calories per 20g stick
- - Suitable for vegetarians and they're gluten free, no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- - Strings and Things are made to fuel their creativity, everything in our range makes snacktime funtime, give them a try!
- Pack size: 240g
- Rich in Calcium for healthy bones
- Calcium and vitamin D are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children
Information
Ingredients
Added Ingredients: Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Paprika, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
This pack contains 12 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Children may require supervision when eating.
Name and address
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy
|1264kJ/
|253kJ/
|-
|304kcal
|61kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|4.5g
|(of which saturates)
|14g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|0.5g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|23g
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.38g
|Calcium
|780mg (=98% NRV*)
|156mg (=20% NRV*)
|Vitamin D
|6.25µg (=125% NRV*)
|1.25µg (=25% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains 12 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Children may require supervision when eating.
