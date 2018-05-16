Cheestrings 8 Pack Twister 160G

- Energy253kJ 61kcal3%
Product Description
- Medium fat hard cheese. Cheestrings is an unripened cheese.
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- We're all about making good food fun it all starts with a wholesome ingredient- milk.
- Just like any other cheese. Each cheestring is made with 1 glass of milk [180ml]
- We gently heat it to make it stringy -just like mozzarella
- That's how Strings & Things make boring snacks a thing of the past
- Rich in Calcium for healthy bones. Each Cheestring contains 20% of the NRV for Calcium and 25% of the NRV for Vitamin D. Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
- Kids are imaginative people; ingenious, inventive, making fun out of anything.
- Strings & Things® are made to fuel their creativity
- Everything in our range makes snacktime funtime
- Strings & Things Spaghetti Cheese
- Strings & Things Yollies Yogurt Lollies
- Strings & Things Snack Mix
- Rich in calcium & vitamin D
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
- Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children
Information
Ingredients
Added Ingredients: Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Paprika, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 servings
Warnings
- Children may require supervision when eating.
Name and address
- (UK) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
- (ROI) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 118,
Net Contents
8 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy
|1264kJ/
|253kJ/
|-
|304kcal
|61kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|4.5g
|(of which saturates)
|14g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrates
|2.5g
|0.5g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|23g
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.36g
|Calcium
|780mg (=98% NRV*)
|156mg (=20% NRV*)
|Vitamin D
|6.25µg (=125% NRV*)
|1.25µg (=25% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains 8 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Children may require supervision when eating.
