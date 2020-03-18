By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cheesestring Attack A Snack Chicken Wrap 99G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cheesestring Attack A Snack Chicken Wrap 99G
£ 1.00
£10.11/kg

Product Description

  • 2 Wheat Flour Tortillas, Cooked Chicken Breast (formed from Chicken Breast with added water), 1 String Cheese Stick (Mozzarella String Cheese) and Tomato Ketchup
  • Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Snack it your way
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 99G
  • Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Tortilla Wrap (44%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Fat, Stabiliser (Glycerine), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Beetroot Fibre), Cooked Chicken Slices (20%) (Chicken Breast (80%), Water, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Lactate), Potato Starch, Sugar, Carageenan, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), String Cheese Stick (20%) (Pasteurised Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Acid Bacteria), Tomato Ketchup (15%) (Tomato Puree, Glucose/Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Spice Mix (Onion, Clove, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Oil))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Consume on day of opening.For Use By see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Fill
  • 2. Fold
  • 3. Enjoy
  • "How do you Snack It?"
  • Shred it peel it, Squeeeeze the sauce!
  • Why not snack it hot?

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • (UK) Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • (ROI) Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 118,

Return to

  • Contact Details
  • (UK) Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • Customer Careline: (UK) 0800 783 4321
  • (ROI) Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 118,
  • Cahirciveen,
  • Co Kerry,
  • Ireland.
  • Customer Careline: (ROI) 1850 924 632

Net Contents

99g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 99g% RI* per serving
Energy 986kJ976kJ12%
-234kcal232kcal12%
Fat 7.8g7.7g11%
(of which saturates) 4.6g4.6g23%
Carbohydrate 29g29g
(of which sugars) 4.2g4.2g5%
Protein 13g13g
Salt 1.5g1.5g25%
Fibre 0.9g0.9g
Calcium 248mg (=31% of RI*)246mg (=31% of RI*)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack contains 1 serving---
Each String Cheese Stick contains 13% RI* of calcium---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Attack A Snak Ham Wrap 99 G

£ 1.00
£10.11/kg

Fridge Raiders Roast Chicken Bites 3X22.5G

£ 1.00
£1.49/100g

Offer

Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken Bites 6X22.5G

£ 2.60
£1.93/100g

Dairylea Lunchables Mini Pizza Snacks 65G

£ 1.55
£2.39/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here