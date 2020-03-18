Cheesestring Attack A Snack Chicken Wrap 99G

Product Description
- 2 Wheat Flour Tortillas, Cooked Chicken Breast (formed from Chicken Breast with added water), 1 String Cheese Stick (Mozzarella String Cheese) and Tomato Ketchup
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Snack it your way
- High in protein
- Pack size: 99G
Tortilla Wrap (44%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Fat, Stabiliser (Glycerine), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Beetroot Fibre), Cooked Chicken Slices (20%) (Chicken Breast (80%), Water, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Lactate), Potato Starch, Sugar, Carageenan, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), String Cheese Stick (20%) (Pasteurised Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Acid Bacteria), Tomato Ketchup (15%) (Tomato Puree, Glucose/Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Spice Mix (Onion, Clove, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Oil))
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Keep refrigerated. Consume on day of opening.For Use By see front of pack.
Produced in the UK
- 1. Fill
- 2. Fold
- 3. Enjoy
- "How do you Snack It?"
- Shred it peel it, Squeeeeze the sauce!
- Why not snack it hot?
This pack contains 1 serving
99g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 99g
|% RI* per serving
|Energy
|986kJ
|976kJ
|12%
|-
|234kcal
|232kcal
|12%
|Fat
|7.8g
|7.7g
|11%
|(of which saturates)
|4.6g
|4.6g
|23%
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|29g
|(of which sugars)
|4.2g
|4.2g
|5%
|Protein
|13g
|13g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.5g
|25%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Calcium
|248mg (=31% of RI*)
|246mg (=31% of RI*)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|Each String Cheese Stick contains 13% RI* of calcium
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
