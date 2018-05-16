Wonderfarm Young Coconut Water 330Ml

Product Description
- Young Coconut Water with coconut pulps
- Halal
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Young Coconut Water (24.7%), Sugar, Young Coconut Pulp (13.9 g/ L), Salt, Stabiliser: Distarch Phosphate (E1412), Synthetic Sweetener: Acesulfame Potassium (E950), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate (E500ii), Color: Titanium Dioxide (E171)
Storage
Store at cool, dry place, avoid sunlight.Production date/ Expiry date/ Best Before: Shown on can bottom.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled. Best served soon after opening. Sometimes, color change & natural sediment phenomena doesn't affect product quality.
Name and address
- Interfood Shareholding Company,
- Lot 13,
- Tam Phuoc Industrial Zone,
- Tam Phuoc Commune,
- Bien Hoa City,
- Dong Nai Province,
Importer address
- Flying Trade Ltd - DBA Surya Foods,
- Europa House.
- 4 Europa Way,
- Parkeston,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT,
Return to
- Flying Trade Ltd - DBA Surya Foods,
- Europa House.
- 4 Europa Way,
- Parkeston,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
310ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|130 kj/ 30 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|- saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0 g
|- sugar
|7.0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
|Of which
|-
