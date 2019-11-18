By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Quiche400g

Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Quiche400g
£ 3.10
£0.78/100g
1/4 of a tart
  • Energy1165kJ 279kcal
    14%
  • Fat16.3g
    23%
  • Saturates9.0g
    45%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1165kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • Vintage Cheddar cheese and onions baked with eggs and cream in a butter enriched Cheddar pastry case, topped with caramelised red onions.
  • Butter enriched pastry with a double cream and vintage Cheddar filling, hand finished with caramelised onions. We have baked this tart with double cream, so it's deliciously indulgent. We mature the tangy vintage Cheddar for eighteen months for a rich flavour.
  • Butter enriched pastry with a double cream and vintage Cheddar filling, hand finished with caramelised onions.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Caramelised Balsamic Red Onions (11%), Pasteurised (Egg), Onion, Butter (Milk), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Fromage Frais (Milk), Palm Oil, Chive, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Caramelised Balsamic Red Onions contains: Red Onion, Demerara Sugar, Water, Balsamic vinegar(Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate), Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Black Pepper.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1165kJ / 279kcal1165kJ / 279kcal
Fat16.3g16.3g
Saturates9.0g9.0g
Carbohydrate24.1g24.1g
Sugars4.4g4.4g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein8.2g8.2g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing. Not the quality I was expecting for

2 stars

Disappointing. Not the quality I was expecting for the range. Hardly any egg....a tiny layer over the pastry. Sloppy despite heating sufficiently. Doesn't match other brands similar products. Unlikely to buy again.

Excellent

5 stars

Very nice tasty quiche with good crunchy pastry. A real favourite to have with salad and some new potatoes. Makes a great meal.

Hot or cold makes a good lunchtime snack with some

5 stars

Hot or cold makes a good lunchtime snack with some salad.

More pastry than filling.

1 stars

Pastry base was thicker than the filling. Very poor.

Not what it used to be

2 stars

Well, I used to like this but now, it would seem, the filling has shrunk to the same thickness as the pastry. Why do manufacturers keep shaving bits off the food we buy and hoping we don’t notice?

Tasty and great recipe

4 stars

This is a really tasty quiche. The right balance in filling depth and pastry. Shame no longer stock it in Perth Tesco

Poor effort at a quiche.

2 stars

Very thin. A decent quiche should be deeper. Not much flavour either considering the ingredients. Wouldn't recommend or buy again. Very disappointing.

Disappointed

1 stars

What a disappointment I don't very often buy shop pastries but as it looked so good on the box decided to give it a go.Wish I hadn't the actual filling was just under 1cm and the only thing I could taste was the caramelised onions. Come on Tesco give us a filling you can see with out a magnifying glass.

Disappointing for Finest Range Product

1 stars

Very poor for Finest Range - Extremely THIN layer of bland cheesy cream filling on top of a thick pastry base, topped with lots of caramelised onion. A "boxy" taste and a disappointing purchase.

SIMPLY THE BEST

5 stars

This is a really good quiche, it ticks all the boxes...excellent short crust pastry and the blend of cheddar and caramelised onions gets a 10 out of 10 rating from me.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

