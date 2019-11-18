Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Quiche400g

Disappointing. Not the quality I was expecting for
Disappointing. Not the quality I was expecting for the range. Hardly any egg....a tiny layer over the pastry. Sloppy despite heating sufficiently. Doesn't match other brands similar products. Unlikely to buy again.
Excellent
Very nice tasty quiche with good crunchy pastry. A real favourite to have with salad and some new potatoes. Makes a great meal.
Hot or cold makes a good lunchtime snack with some salad.
More pastry than filling.
Pastry base was thicker than the filling. Very poor.
Not what it used to be
Well, I used to like this but now, it would seem, the filling has shrunk to the same thickness as the pastry. Why do manufacturers keep shaving bits off the food we buy and hoping we don’t notice?
Tasty and great recipe
This is a really tasty quiche. The right balance in filling depth and pastry. Shame no longer stock it in Perth Tesco
Poor effort at a quiche.
Very thin. A decent quiche should be deeper. Not much flavour either considering the ingredients. Wouldn't recommend or buy again. Very disappointing.
Disappointed
What a disappointment I don't very often buy shop pastries but as it looked so good on the box decided to give it a go.Wish I hadn't the actual filling was just under 1cm and the only thing I could taste was the caramelised onions. Come on Tesco give us a filling you can see with out a magnifying glass.
Disappointing for Finest Range Product
Very poor for Finest Range - Extremely THIN layer of bland cheesy cream filling on top of a thick pastry base, topped with lots of caramelised onion. A "boxy" taste and a disappointing purchase.
SIMPLY THE BEST
This is a really good quiche, it ticks all the boxes...excellent short crust pastry and the blend of cheddar and caramelised onions gets a 10 out of 10 rating from me.