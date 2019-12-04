By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Venezia Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg
Per 175g
  • Energy529kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes.
  • Sweet, smooth varieties expertly developed for the best taste and texture. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash potatoes.

    Hob - for boiled

    Empty potatoes into a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 25-30 minutes or until tender. Drain and rest for 5 minutes before serving to appreciate the full flavour. Add fresh mint during boiling for added flavour.

    Steam

    Place potatoes in steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with a lid and steam for 25-30 minutes until tender.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 175g
Energy302kJ / 71kcal529kJ / 125kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g26.1g
Sugars1.1g1.9g
Fibre1.8g3.2g
Protein1.8g3.2g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.1mg (12%NRV)0.2mg (21%NRV)
Folic Acid21.0µg (11%NRV)36.8µg (18%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

8 Reviews

MISLEADING DESCRIPTION

2 stars

Baby potatoes??? More like jacket potatoes. Shame on you TESCO!!

Best potatoes for a long time

5 stars

The best potatoes there are, a few months ago the potatoes from Tesco were dreadful in fact I shopped elsewhere then they brought out these what a difference they cook beautifully & are so tasty! Only question is by the huge price increase last week - but will still buy them.

Misleading description

2 stars

To call this product 'Finest' is a misnomer. The potatoes look nice and need minimal preparation but so what when they have absolutely no flavour. They are not "sweet" and nor are they "smooth," being like crumbly wax. I was tempted by the price - so more fool me.

I like these they taste like new potatoes.

5 stars

I like these they taste like new potatoes.

Good quality potatoes which boil and hold together

4 stars

Good quality potatoes which boil and hold together well.

Tesco Finest NOT baby potatoes

4 stars

These taste really good, but are much too large to be called babies!

Tastful

5 stars

Great price easy to cook and taste good

Excellent

4 stars

No problem with these. Good quality and outstanding with butter or in a tattie salad.

