Highland Game Venison Grill Steaks 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg
per grillsteak (150g) as sold
  • Energy825kJ 197kcal
    -%
  • Fat8.3g
    -%
  • Saturates3.8g
    -%
  • Sugars0.6g
    -%
  • Salt2.3g
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 550kJ

Product Description

  • Venison Grillsteaks
  • Working with:
  • Forestry and Land Scotland
  • Made from chopped and shaped lean venison and pork with a hint of seasoning
  • Easy cook
  • Cooking time 10 - 14 mins
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Venison 56%, Pork 24%, Water, Pea Flour, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Stabiliser: Sodium Triphosphate, Flavourings: (Herb & Spice Extracts), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed the use by date.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and refer to appliance manufacturer's advice for storage time. Defrost thoroughly in fridge and use within 24 hours. Once thawed do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Preheat the grill to medium, then cook for 6-7 minutes per side.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from chilled. Remove all packaging. Brush the grillsteaks with a little vegetable oil.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Ensure product is cooked thoroughly, is piping hot and there is no pink meat visible.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat the grill to medium, then cook for 6-7 minutes per side.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a heavy frying pan or gridle pan over a medium heat for 3 minutes. Fry the grillsteaks for 5 minutes per side, turning once. Loosely cover with kitchen foil and allow grillsteaks to rest for 5 minutes before serving for maximum tenderness.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland using venison from UK and New Zealand and Pork from UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • SAFETY: Although extra care has been taken to remove all bullet metal, fragments may remain, may also contain bone fragments. Store raw meat covered at the bottom of the fridge. Use separate kitchen utensils and surfaces for raw and cooked foods or wash them thoroughly in between use. Wash hands after handling raw meat. Unwrap and dispose of packaging carefully.

Name and address

  • Highland Retail,
  • Baird Avenue,
  • Dundee,
  • DD2 3TN.

Return to

  • Highland Retail,
  • Baird Avenue,
  • Dundee,
  • DD2 3TN.
  • www.highlandgame.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 550kJ
-131kcal
Fat 5.5g
of which Saturates 2.5g
of which Mono-unsaturates 1.9g
of which Poly-unsaturates 0.7g
Carbohydrate 3.4g
of which Sugars 0.4g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 17g
Salt 1.5g

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

