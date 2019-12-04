Highland Game Venison Grill Steaks 300G

- Energy825kJ 197kcal-%
- Fat8.3g-%
- Saturates3.8g-%
- Sugars0.6g-%
- Salt2.3g-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 550kJ
Product Description
- Venison Grillsteaks
- Working with:
- Forestry and Land Scotland
- Made from chopped and shaped lean venison and pork with a hint of seasoning
- Easy cook
- Cooking time 10 - 14 mins
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Venison 56%, Pork 24%, Water, Pea Flour, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Stabiliser: Sodium Triphosphate, Flavourings: (Herb & Spice Extracts), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed the use by date.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and refer to appliance manufacturer's advice for storage time. Defrost thoroughly in fridge and use within 24 hours. Once thawed do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: Preheat the grill to medium, then cook for 6-7 minutes per side.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from chilled. Remove all packaging. Brush the grillsteaks with a little vegetable oil.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Ensure product is cooked thoroughly, is piping hot and there is no pink meat visible.
Grill
Instructions: Preheat the grill to medium, then cook for 6-7 minutes per side.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a heavy frying pan or gridle pan over a medium heat for 3 minutes. Fry the grillsteaks for 5 minutes per side, turning once. Loosely cover with kitchen foil and allow grillsteaks to rest for 5 minutes before serving for maximum tenderness.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland using venison from UK and New Zealand and Pork from UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- SAFETY: Although extra care has been taken to remove all bullet metal, fragments may remain, may also contain bone fragments. Store raw meat covered at the bottom of the fridge. Use separate kitchen utensils and surfaces for raw and cooked foods or wash them thoroughly in between use. Wash hands after handling raw meat. Unwrap and dispose of packaging carefully.
Name and address
- Highland Retail,
- Baird Avenue,
- Dundee,
- DD2 3TN.
Return to
- www.highlandgame.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|550kJ
|-
|131kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.5g
|of which Mono-unsaturates
|1.9g
|of which Poly-unsaturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|of which Sugars
|0.4g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|17g
|Salt
|1.5g
Safety information
