Highland Game Venison Grill Steaks 300G

Barbecue

Instructions: Preheat the grill to medium, then cook for 6-7 minutes per side.



Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from chilled. Remove all packaging. Brush the grillsteaks with a little vegetable oil.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Ensure product is cooked thoroughly, is piping hot and there is no pink meat visible.



Grill

Shallow Fry

Instructions: Heat a heavy frying pan or gridle pan over a medium heat for 3 minutes. Fry the grillsteaks for 5 minutes per side, turning once. Loosely cover with kitchen foil and allow grillsteaks to rest for 5 minutes before serving for maximum tenderness.

