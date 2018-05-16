Higland Game Venison Meatballs 300G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from chilled. Remove all packaging.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Ensure product is cooked thoroughly, is piping hot and there is no pink meat visible.



Grill

Instructions: Preheat the grill to medium, line the grill pan with foil and brush with vegetable oil. Arrange the meatballs in the pan, brush with a little oil and grill for 15-18 minutes, turning them to brown then all over.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat for 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil then the meatballs. Cook for 12-15 minutes, shaking the pan often to turn them until browned all over and just cooked through.

