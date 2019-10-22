By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Linda Mccartney 2 Vegetarian Quarter Pounder Burgers 227G

4(4)Write a review
£ 2.00
£8.82/kg
Each grilled burger contains:
  • Energy967kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (grilled as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned Vegetarian 1/4 LB Burgers Made from a Blend of Rehydrated Texture Soya Protein and Onion.
  • "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • Outrageously succulent
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 227g
Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (58%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Onion (9%), Seasoning (Yeast Extract, Malted Barley Extract, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Salt, Garlic Powder), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Chickpea Flour, Flavouring, Garlic Purée, Malted Barley Extract, Onion Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 burgers. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging. Grill for best results.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill to a moderate heat. Place burgers onto a wire rack in a grill pan and grill for 15-16 minutes, turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place burgers onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes, turning once halfway through cooking.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(grilled as per instructions) per 100g(grilled as per instructions) per burger
Energy kJ921967
Energy kcal220232
Fat 11.9g12.5g
(of which saturates)0.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate 9.8g10.3g
(of which sugars)1.7g1.8g
Fibre 2.4g2.5g
Protein 17.3g18.2g
Salt 1.0g1.0g
Pack contains 2 servings--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

My favorite burger substitute

5 stars

I have been looking for a meat free burger patty for a while.I have tried many, including the Beyond Burger, but the Linda Mccartney are definitely my favorite. They won't replace a butcher patty texture wise, but they are amazing for people transition or even for veggie or vegan wanting a burger like treat :)

Really nice

5 stars

Really nice

Could not say how awful these were, everyone agree

1 stars

Could not say how awful these were, everyone agreed. Very chewy and not in a good way, would never buy again.

Best meat free burger

5 stars

I've tried lots of meat-free burgers and these still remain my favourite. Great in a roll with ketchup, mustard, pickle and fried onions!

