Linda Mccartney 2 Vegetarian Quarter Pounder Burgers 227G

My favorite burger substitute
I have been looking for a meat free burger patty for a while.I have tried many, including the Beyond Burger, but the Linda Mccartney are definitely my favorite. They won't replace a butcher patty texture wise, but they are amazing for people transition or even for veggie or vegan wanting a burger like treat :)
Really nice
Could not say how awful these were, everyone agreed. Very chewy and not in a good way, would never buy again.
Best meat free burger
I've tried lots of meat-free burgers and these still remain my favourite. Great in a roll with ketchup, mustard, pickle and fried onions!