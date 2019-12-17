By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 4 Hearty Farmhouse Vegetable Mix 540G

3.5(6)Write a review
Birds Eye 4 Hearty Farmhouse Vegetable Mix 540G
£ 2.00
£3.71/kg

Offer

Per steambag (135g) microwaved provides:
  • Energy169kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Carrots, Cauliflower and Broccoli Florets.
  • For more, visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Delicious Hearty Farmhouse Mix in Minutes
  • We love vegetables and that's why we choose only the tastiest for our Hearty Farmhouse Mix. But it's our clever steamers that do the magic by locking in the natural goodness to give you perfect results every time. When it's cooked just let the pouch stand for a minute and then enjoy. Delicious!
  • One 135g bag provides 1 of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
  • Forever Food Together
  • Our commitment to a sustainable future means responsibly sourcing and preparing your food, creating new products that contribute to a balanced diet, and helping everyone to reduce food waste.
  • 1 of 5 a-day
  • 4 individual steamers
  • Delicious in 4 mins
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

Carrot (50%), Cauliflower (25%), Broccoli (25%)

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Steambag (135g) Microwaved Provides:
Energy - kJ127kJ169kJ
- kcal30kcal40kcal
Fat 0.6g0.8g
- of which Saturates 0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate 3.3g4.4g
- of which Sugars 3.0g4.0g
Fibre 2.2g3.0g
Protein 1.8g2.4g
Salt 0.07g0.10g
Vitamin A 1140µg 143% RI*1540µg 193% RI*
Vitamin C 19mg 24% RI*25mg 31% RI*
Folic Acid 37µg 19% RI*50µg 25% RI*
*Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions--
RI = Reference intake--
This pack contains 4 portions--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good product, (including cauiflower) easy to

5 stars

Very good product, (including cauiflower) easy to use. I have been purchasing it for the last two or more years from Tesco Store in Warwick and Tesco Metro in Royal Leamington Spa. Unfortunately it is no longer available in both Stores!

So easy and convenient.

5 stars

The quality is excellent, so convenient for someone living alone without having to boil pans etc. I do microwave each bag 30 seconds longer than the instructions which does make the veg a little softer. These guarantee that I get my daily ration of veg with no hassle and without the dangers of hot pans and boiling water. At around 40 calories per bag they are great on a diet.

Pathetic

1 stars

One star was being too generous if I could of given less than one star I would no word of a lie four bags one piece of cauliflower in each bag

Very fresh tasting. Always perfect in 3 minutes.

5 stars

I have bought this many times in the last few weeks. Will continue purchasing.

Perfect veg every single time!

5 stars

I bought these for the first time about a week ago and I have to say I'm really impressed! Steamed or microwaved, you always get a delicious, fresh & wholesome taste although I do suggest to microwave slightly longer than on the packet for softer veg. Highly recommended, not only for their convenience but for their taste too.

Rubbish

1 stars

If i wanted a bag of carrots i would have given it five stars, two tiny bits of broccoli three tiny bits of cauliflower. On the plus side easy to cook clear instructions carrots and other bits of veg very colourful but overall don't waste your money.

