Birds Eye 4 Hearty Farmhouse Vegetable Mix 540G

Very good product, (including cauiflower) easy to
Very good product, (including cauiflower) easy to use. I have been purchasing it for the last two or more years from Tesco Store in Warwick and Tesco Metro in Royal Leamington Spa. Unfortunately it is no longer available in both Stores!
So easy and convenient.
The quality is excellent, so convenient for someone living alone without having to boil pans etc. I do microwave each bag 30 seconds longer than the instructions which does make the veg a little softer. These guarantee that I get my daily ration of veg with no hassle and without the dangers of hot pans and boiling water. At around 40 calories per bag they are great on a diet.
Pathetic
One star was being too generous if I could of given less than one star I would no word of a lie four bags one piece of cauliflower in each bag
Very fresh tasting. Always perfect in 3 minutes.
I have bought this many times in the last few weeks. Will continue purchasing.
Perfect veg every single time!
I bought these for the first time about a week ago and I have to say I'm really impressed! Steamed or microwaved, you always get a delicious, fresh & wholesome taste although I do suggest to microwave slightly longer than on the packet for softer veg. Highly recommended, not only for their convenience but for their taste too.
Rubbish
If i wanted a bag of carrots i would have given it five stars, two tiny bits of broccoli three tiny bits of cauliflower. On the plus side easy to cook clear instructions carrots and other bits of veg very colourful but overall don't waste your money.