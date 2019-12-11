Carotino Mild & Light Cooking Oil 500Ml

I've been using this oil for years and although I
I've been using this oil for years and although I can't attest to its health properties I can confirm it makes the crispiest, fluffiest roast potatoes, along with giving them a lovely golden colour.
Nice, lovely flavour.
pricey, but very good:
The food has more clear taste when cooked in this oil rather than tasting just oily and you don't get a heavy feeling in your stomach after you've eaten something fried.
This stuff is awesome (light & no oily residue)
This stuff is awesome. It feels light when you use it for pan-searing or whatever. The food you cook with it is clean (never oily). Now my cooking oil of choice