By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carotino Mild & Light Cooking Oil 500Ml

5(4)Write a review
Carotino Mild & Light Cooking Oil 500Ml
£ 1.79
£0.36/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Healthier Oil for Cooking
  • Our Environmental Commitment
  • In today's environment-conscious world, it's not enough to know that the food we eat is healthy and nutritious - we also want to be sure our food is ethically sourced.
  • Carotino customers can enjoy this natural product secure in the knowledge that all Carotino oil comes from long-established, RSPO-certified non-peat plantations in Malaysia. Our plantations encourage plant and animal diversity and meet the highest international standards of production.
  • We take our commitment to the environment very seriously and do everything in our powerto reduce our carbon footprint.
  • For information & recipe ideas visit: carotino.eu
  • For more information & recipe ideas visit: www.carotino.co.uk
  • Why is Carotino healthier?
  • Carotino oil is naturally rich in antioxidant Pro-Vitamin A (alpha and beta carotenes) and Vitamin E, plus Omega 3 & 6 and other vital nutrients, giving your diet a healthy boost without even trying!
  • Did you know?
  • Red palm fruit is world's richest natural plant source of carotenes.
  • Carotino is high in Pro-Vitamin A and rich in Vitamin E*.
  • *Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
  • Carotino Omega 3 & 6, Lycopene and Co-Enzyme Q10.
  • Carotino its high in healthy monousaturates and low in saturates.
  • Carotino is not hydrogenated, making it a healthier choice than hydrogenated oils.
  • What makes Carotino so different?
  • Carotino has a naturally rich consistency, which means you can use around a third less than other cooking oils, cutting down on fat and calories.
  • Carotino doesn't scorch as easily as other oils and retains more nutrients when heated, making it a smarter choice for all kinds of cooking.
  • "Any recipe which uses cooking oil can easily be adapted for Carotino Healthier Oil - just use around a third less."
  • A tablespoonful of Carotino Oil used in cooking gives your diet a significant nutrient boost from the natural bouquet of carotenes (Pro-Vitamin A) and Vitamin E that the oil contains.
  • Carotino is the healthier choice for all your cooking needs
  • What is Carotino?
  • For many years, nutritious red palm fruit oil has been used around the world for cooking. Carotino has pretend a unique, chemical-free refining process which blends vitamin-rich red palm fruit oil with high quality rapeseed oil to produce a versatile option for healthier cooking.
  • Finest quality
  • Natural antioxidants
  • Vitamin E and pro-vitamin A
  • Good source of omega 3 & 6
  • Mild & light taste
  • Ethically sourced
  • Endorsed by Lausanne Swiss vitamin institute tested
  • Use a third less than other oils
  • Contains lycopene & co-enzyme Q10
  • Retains nutrients during cooking
  • High in monosaturates
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Good source of omega 3 & 6

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (75%), Red Palm Fruit Oil (25%)

Storage

Store at room temperature.Like olive oil, Carotino may go cloudy at cold temperatures. Any cloudiness will disappear when the oil warms up.

Produce of

Product of Malaysia

Preparation and Usage

  • Carotino Healthier Oil's rich consistency means you can be used a third less than other oils, making it perfect for frying, baking, roasting and making marinades, sauces and salad dressings.

Importer address

  • Carotino (EU) Ltd,
  • Carotino House,
  • Bury Lane,
  • Rickmansworth,
  • WD3 1ED.

Distributor address

  • Carotino (EU) Ltd,
  • Carotino House,
  • Bury Lane,
  • Rickmansworth,
  • WD3 1ED.

Return to

  • Carotino (EU) Ltd,
  • Carotino House,
  • Bury Lane,
  • Rickmansworth,
  • WD3 1ED.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100ml)Per typical serving 30ml*RI
Energy 3400kJ/828kCal
Total Fat92.0g
of which Saturates (under 16%)14.3g
Monounsaturates (more than 56%)52.5g
Polyunsaturates (more than 27%)25.3g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which Sugar0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
Omega 3 Fatty Acids6.6g
Omega 6 Fatty Acids20.0g
Natural Carotenes15.1mg4.5mg
Beta-Carotene (as Vitamin A equivalent)7.8mg 2.3mg163%
Alpha-Carotene (as Vitamin A equivalent)6.4mg1.9mg67%
Other Carotenes0.9mg0.3mg
Natural Vitamin E16.0mg4.8mg133%
*Reference intake per 100ml serving of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I've been using this oil for years and although I

5 stars

I've been using this oil for years and although I can't attest to its health properties I can confirm it makes the crispiest, fluffiest roast potatoes, along with giving them a lovely golden colour.

Nice, lovely flavour.

5 stars

Nice, lovely flavour.

pricey, but very good:

5 stars

The food has more clear taste when cooked in this oil rather than tasting just oily and you don't get a heavy feeling in your stomach after you've eaten something fried.

This stuff is awesome (light & no oily residue)

5 stars

This stuff is awesome. It feels light when you use it for pan-searing or whatever. The food you cook with it is clean (never oily). Now my cooking oil of choice

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados

£ 1.80
£0.90/each

Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil 1L

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here