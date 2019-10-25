By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Orient Udon Noodles 4 X 200G

Orient Udon Noodles 4 X 200G
£ 2.20
£0.28/100g

Product Description

  • Japanese Style Noodle
  • Quality guarantee ingredients
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (65%), Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Acetic Acid, Sodium Malates, Glucono Delta-Lactone0

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in cool, dry placeBest Before: See Back of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Boil 400ml of water in a saucepan. Add Orient Udon and cook for 2 minutes, drain noodles in colander, return to bowl. Your noodles are now ready to eat. Serve with your favourite soup base.

Produce of

Product of Korea

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Orient Foods Pte Ltd,
  • 57 Kaki Bukit View, 2/F,
  • Kaki Bukit Techpark 2,
  • Singapore 415977.

Importer address

  • JK Foods (UK),
  • Hyperama Building Bull Close Rd.,
  • Lenton Industrial Estate,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG7 2UT.

Net Contents

4 x 200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 613kJ / 146kcal
Fat 0.4g
- of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 31.8g
- of which sugars 1.8g
Protein 4.1g
Salt 0.46g

Out of the udon offered on Tesco website, this is

5 stars

Out of the udon offered on Tesco website, this is the best! No weird after taste, does not require rinsing and tastes great! =)

