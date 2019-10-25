Orient Udon Noodles 4 X 200G

Out of the udon offered on Tesco website, this is
Out of the udon offered on Tesco website, this is the best! No weird after taste, does not require rinsing and tastes great! =)
Wheat Flour (65%), Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Acetic Acid, Sodium Malates, Glucono Delta-Lactone0
Store in cool, dry placeBest Before: See Back of Pack
Boil
Instructions: Boil 400ml of water in a saucepan. Add Orient Udon and cook for 2 minutes, drain noodles in colander, return to bowl. Your noodles are now ready to eat. Serve with your favourite soup base.
Product of Korea
4 x 200g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|613kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|31.8g
|- of which sugars
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.46g
