Very Lazy Lemongrass Paste 75G

£ 1.85
£0.25/10g

Product Description

  • Lemongrass Paste Blend
  • Visit www.verylazy.com for tasty recipes.
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Lemongrass (70%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge & use within 4 weeks.For Best Before End: See Top of Tube.

Preparation and Usage

  • Don't Chop Just Squeeeeeze!
  • Why not try mixing in to stir-fries & noodles for a fragrantly lazy lemon flavour & authentic Asia Taste!
  • 1tsp = half a stick of lemongrass

Name and address

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Care Line 01635 592655

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 110kJ/27kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 2.4g
of which sugars 1.8g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 1.52g

