Very Lazy Lemongrass Paste 75G

Product Description
- Lemongrass Paste Blend
- Visit www.verylazy.com for tasty recipes.
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Lemongrass (70%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge & use within 4 weeks.For Best Before End: See Top of Tube.
Preparation and Usage
- Don't Chop Just Squeeeeeze!
- Why not try mixing in to stir-fries & noodles for a fragrantly lazy lemon flavour & authentic Asia Taste!
- 1tsp = half a stick of lemongrass
Name and address
- English Provender Company,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
- UK.
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|110kJ/27kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.52g
