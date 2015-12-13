Batiste Dry Shampoo Cherry 200Ml

good product
Bought this for daughter. Smells nice pretty can. Does exactly what is says on the tin.
Great features!!
It is so easy to apply and very clean. I am very happy with it because after use it my hair looks beautiful!!!
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Distearyldimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride
Proudly made in the UK
200ml ℮
DANGER DANGER: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate hygiene use. Avoid spraying in eyes. Discontinue use if skin / scalp irritation occurs. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020