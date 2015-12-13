By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batiste Dry Shampoo Cherry 200Ml

4(2)Write a review
Batiste Dry Shampoo Cherry 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Dry Shampoo Fruity & Cheeky Cherry
  • Perfect for use between washes
  • Cherry scented
  • 200ml capacity
  • UK's No. 1 Dry Shampoo*
  • *For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 3 Nov 2018
  • Make everyday your runway with Batiste dry shampoo. This multi-award winning hair hero is the perfect quick fix for great looking hair, even between washes.
  • The perfect quick fix for great looking hair between washes - simply spritz on for clean, fresh looking hair with added body and texture. No water required!
  • It's a great way to extend your blow dry, free up time in the morning or give your hair a new lease of life whenever, wherever it needs it.
  • Instant hair refresh
  • With a cherry fragrance
  • British brand
  • Rated 4.6 out of 5
  • Most loved dry shampoo
  • Not tested on animals
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Distearyldimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Three Steps to Fabulous Hair:
  • 1 Shake well. Hold can 30cm/12in from dry hair, section & spray into roots
  • 2 Massage thoroughly with fingertips to ensure roots are fully covered
  • 3 Brush through to remove excess residue and style as desired
  • Top Tip
  • Spritz all over clean hair for extra body & grip when styling

Warnings

  • DANGER: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate hygiene use. Avoid spraying in eyes. Discontinue use if skin / scalp irritation occurs. Seek medical attention if irritation persists.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • CT19 6PG.

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • CT19 6PG.
  • UK: 0800 121 6080
  • batistehair.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER DANGER: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate hygiene use. Avoid spraying in eyes. Discontinue use if skin / scalp irritation occurs. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

good product

4 stars

Bought this for daughter. Smells nice pretty can. Does exactly what is says on the tin.

Great features!!

4 stars

It is so easy to apply and very clean. I am very happy with it because after use it my hair looks beautiful!!!

