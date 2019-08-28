By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bin Bin Original Rice Crackers 150G

5(2)Write a review
Bin Bin Original Rice Crackers 150G
£ 1.40
£0.93/100g

Product Description

  • Rice Crackers Original Flavor
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Rice Bran Oil, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Soy Sauce Powder [Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin], Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in cool dry place.Best before: See front of pack

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Importer address

  • JK Foods (UK),
  • Bull Close Road,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG7 2UT,
  • England.

Return to

  • JK Foods (UK),
  • Bull Close Road,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG7 2UT,
  • England.

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2045kJ / 487 kcal
Fat 18 g
of which saturates 8.3 g
Carbohydrate 75 g
of which sugars 9.5 g
Protein 5.2 g
Salt 0.7 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value tasty snacks

5 stars

Affordable kids crackers taste incredible please bring them back

very morish its hard to put them down.

5 stars

very nice you have to try them .

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here