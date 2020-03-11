L'oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Colour 100Ml

I really of wonder how I ever managed without it! 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 9th January 2016 I really of wonder how I ever managed without it! My hair is so awesome now. Thanks L'Oreal!

This is such a great product, I do need to use qui 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 10th November 2014 This is such a great product, I do need to use quite alot as my hair is naturally curly and thick. I makes my hair really shiny and soft to touch. Works much better than Frizz Ease or other calming products I have tried. Recommend to everyone and I always use it everyday!!

I used the this lovely shampoo followed by the Ext 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 16th August 2014 I used the this lovely shampoo followed by the Extraordinary Oil conditioner and my hair feels like like I have just come out of the salon. Great!

This does improve the quality of your hair and I l 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 13th April 2014 This does improve the quality of your hair and I love it for that, however the smell is horrible and very overpowering. It gives me an headache. It's a massive shame as like I said it makes your hair so much nicer. I just wish for an unfragranced version.

Its Amazing! I bought this product thinking hope i 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 24th March 2014 Its Amazing! I bought this product thinking hope it actually works, and guess what..it really does what it says..can be used after shower on wet hair or even after for the finishing touches that make all the difference to the hair..baby hair or frizzy hair all gone!

A little goes along way with this, although saying 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 14th January 2014 A little goes along way with this, although saying that, even if I use 3 or 4 pumps on my short hair, it doesnt look or feels greasy or heavy. One bottle lasts me about 3 months, using it on wet hair and as a finishing hair smoother. My hair is very dry and damaged. It made my hair thicker with a healthy shine. I love that the pump tube inside the glass bootle, reaches right to the end and corner of the bottle, so you get every single last drop and squirt out when youre coming to the end of the product.

I have the classic over coloured dry frizzy ends a 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 30th July 2013 I have the classic over coloured dry frizzy ends and this heatwave has made it even worse. So I saw this on telly and thought, ok whatever let's try it. I cannot believe the difference. I use it on washed and dried hair for an instant smoothing/replenishing of moisture on the ends, or I use a few drops on washed hair before I dry it. Either way, my tired old hair suddenly looks and feels so much better. And I really like the fragrance. Miracle Worker - FACT!

Not happy.. Tried free sample loved it, bought the 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 27th June 2013 Not happy.. Tried free sample loved it, bought the product it was totally different, the sample made my hair soft,silky and shiny, the bottled product was like water and did nothing!

Couldn't live without it! I bought this and though 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 1st April 2013 Couldn't live without it! I bought this and though I thought it was quite expensive I hoped it would tame my unruley hair. Well four months on and with less than half the bottle used (I use it daily) I now think it is great value for money. I have course, naturally curly, frizzy hair that I have been battling with for years! I apply on wet hair, on the ends only (only 2 squirts required), when I dry my hair it is smooth and frizz free and I now only require to straighten if I am off on a night out. My hair reacts less to humidity (which before would have changed my straightened hair into an affro) and is generally in great condition. I now have the hair I always wanted, would thoroughly recommend. Top tip, don't use on roots as can make roots appear slightl greasy.