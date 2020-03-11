By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Colour 100Ml

£ 7.00
£7.00/100ml

Offer

  • A precious blend of 6 flower extracts with nourishing properties for luminous colour & sumptuous smoothness without flyaways.
  • Precious blend of 6 flower extracts + UV filter
  • Coloured hair
  • Miracle hair perfector
  • Luxurious shine
  • Intensely nourished
  • Silky soft
  • Sumptuously smooth
  • Non-greasy
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Alcohol Denat., Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethiconol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Chamomilla Recutita Extract / Matricaria Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Nelumbium Speciosum Extract / Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Cinnamal, Linalool, Linum Usitatissimum Flower Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Rosa Canina Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Ultra-versatile use - non-greasy
  • Rub 2 precious drops between the palms of your hands. Apply evenly through the lengths and ends of wet or dry hair. Before shampoo for extra colour protection; before styling to protect and transform your hair; as a weightless finishing touch for silly softness and 10 weeks* if colour radiance protection.
  • *Instrumental test after application of Colour Protect shampoo, conditioner and Extraordinary oil for coloured hair.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

I really of wonder how I ever managed without it!

5 stars

I really of wonder how I ever managed without it! My hair is so awesome now. Thanks L'Oreal!

This is such a great product, I do need to use qui

5 stars

This is such a great product, I do need to use quite alot as my hair is naturally curly and thick. I makes my hair really shiny and soft to touch. Works much better than Frizz Ease or other calming products I have tried. Recommend to everyone and I always use it everyday!!

I used the this lovely shampoo followed by the Ext

5 stars

I used the this lovely shampoo followed by the Extraordinary Oil conditioner and my hair feels like like I have just come out of the salon. Great!

This does improve the quality of your hair and I l

1 stars

This does improve the quality of your hair and I love it for that, however the smell is horrible and very overpowering. It gives me an headache. It's a massive shame as like I said it makes your hair so much nicer. I just wish for an unfragranced version.

Its Amazing! I bought this product thinking hope i

5 stars

Its Amazing! I bought this product thinking hope it actually works, and guess what..it really does what it says..can be used after shower on wet hair or even after for the finishing touches that make all the difference to the hair..baby hair or frizzy hair all gone!

A little goes along way with this, although saying

4 stars

A little goes along way with this, although saying that, even if I use 3 or 4 pumps on my short hair, it doesnt look or feels greasy or heavy. One bottle lasts me about 3 months, using it on wet hair and as a finishing hair smoother. My hair is very dry and damaged. It made my hair thicker with a healthy shine. I love that the pump tube inside the glass bootle, reaches right to the end and corner of the bottle, so you get every single last drop and squirt out when youre coming to the end of the product.

I have the classic over coloured dry frizzy ends a

5 stars

I have the classic over coloured dry frizzy ends and this heatwave has made it even worse. So I saw this on telly and thought, ok whatever let's try it. I cannot believe the difference. I use it on washed and dried hair for an instant smoothing/replenishing of moisture on the ends, or I use a few drops on washed hair before I dry it. Either way, my tired old hair suddenly looks and feels so much better. And I really like the fragrance. Miracle Worker - FACT!

Not happy.. Tried free sample loved it, bought the

1 stars

Not happy.. Tried free sample loved it, bought the product it was totally different, the sample made my hair soft,silky and shiny, the bottled product was like water and did nothing!

Couldn't live without it! I bought this and though

5 stars

Couldn't live without it! I bought this and though I thought it was quite expensive I hoped it would tame my unruley hair. Well four months on and with less than half the bottle used (I use it daily) I now think it is great value for money. I have course, naturally curly, frizzy hair that I have been battling with for years! I apply on wet hair, on the ends only (only 2 squirts required), when I dry my hair it is smooth and frizz free and I now only require to straighten if I am off on a night out. My hair reacts less to humidity (which before would have changed my straightened hair into an affro) and is generally in great condition. I now have the hair I always wanted, would thoroughly recommend. Top tip, don't use on roots as can make roots appear slightl greasy.

have tried a sample of Elvive Extraorodinary Oil a

5 stars

have tried a sample of Elvive Extraorodinary Oil and find it does everything very well. My hair looks well nourished, behaves itself and and glossy and it makes me feel good.

