Vo5 Extreme Style Matte Fibre 75Ml

Tried on my beard 1 stars Review from unilever.com 9th May 2017 Used this on my beard didn't work well, did nothing apart from able to shape my beard into different ways............................... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 Matt Fibre 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th May 2017 A good product for shorter hair, not too effective with long hair. Mouldable and adjustable, without a glossy look. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 mattFibre 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th May 2017 Very good product! Nice smell also. I found it was very easy to work with and not to sticky. It also left my hair with a Matt look which it what it claim she to do. Would purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Matt Fibre 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th May 2017 Amazing product - V05 ! Very easy to use, hair looks great, looks natural, not stuck together. I am very satisfied. Good to good use and quality products. Definitely I will buy more as an end [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th May 2017 At first I thought this fiber looked too thick and hard to apply (comes out very wax like form the tin) but after working the product in your hand for a moment it turns much softer becoming super easy to apply. The tin is a great size to pack into a wash bags from trips away or for after the gym and because you only need a small amount it should last a while I'd recommend this and would use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great when your on the run. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd May 2017 I think the V05 hair product is unique and amazing. It's easy to use and no mess. I found it a little thick to use on my fine hair but mixing it with water made it a lot easier to apply. The slick packing of the tin made it really easy to store in my kit bag on match days. I am now entrigued to try V05 extreme style megahold gel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Suitable for all styles 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th April 2017 I think that this is a very versatile hair product it worked great when I first received it and my hair was long it helped my tame my hair without compromising on volume. However I have recently had a shorter cut and found that it also has an all round good hold and texture even for the shorter styles. I would recommend this to someone who is looking for a great new everyday hair product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for short hair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th April 2017 It's a good product, but I find it works better for shorter hair. Been using it for a few weeks now and since my hair grow a bit, it doesn't seem to hold that good, but before that was perfect. 4/5 for me ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product for short hair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th April 2017 I was already a big fan of the VO5 Matt Clay product, but thought I'd give the Matt Fibre version a go. I have quite short, thick hair, and have found that the Fibre worked really well for the first two weeks post-haircut, i.e. when my hair is shorter. It holds up for a full day at work and what I like about it is it's not obvious I'm wearing hair product...the wet gel look is not for me! Another positive is that there is no clammy or greasy feel to my hair when I use it. There's also no flaking or visible residue that cheaper products sometimes cause. I'll definitely keep this as part of my male grooming arsenal, using it when my hair is at it's shortest before moving onto the clay for when my hair gets longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]