By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vo5 Extreme Style Matte Fibre 75Ml

4.5(37)Write a review
Vo5 Extreme Style Matte Fibre 75Ml
£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Matt Fibre
  • Extreme style
  • Volume & texture matt finish
  • Adds reworkable texture, thickness and volume
  • Easy to work in and wash out
  • For short to mid-length cuts
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Lanolin, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-8 Beeswax, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Paraffin, Tridecyl Stearate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Acrylic Acid/VP Crosspolymer, Acrylates Copolymer, BHT, Caprylyl Glycol, Ceteareth-25, Dipentaerythrityl Hexacaprylate/Hexacaprate, Disodium EDTA, Kaolin, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Trideceth-9, Triethanolamine, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Apply on dry hair. Warm a small amount of fibre between your fingers and palms. Run fingers from roots through hair and style into desired shape.
  • Style Tip: For extra volume, work paste through your hair at the roots with your fingertips.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WELL WITH WATER WITHOUT DELAY. IF IRRITATION OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions/Comments?
  • UK: Unilever UK, Phone free: 0800 085 2720
  • IE: Phone Callsave 1850 404060
  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.
  • www.unilever.com
  • www.vo5.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WELL WITH WATER WITHOUT DELAY. IF IRRITATION OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

37 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tried on my beard

1 stars

Used this on my beard didn't work well, did nothing apart from able to shape my beard into different ways............................... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 Matt Fibre

3 stars

A good product for shorter hair, not too effective with long hair. Mouldable and adjustable, without a glossy look. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 mattFibre

5 stars

Very good product! Nice smell also. I found it was very easy to work with and not to sticky. It also left my hair with a Matt look which it what it claim she to do. Would purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Matt Fibre

5 stars

Amazing product - V05 ! Very easy to use, hair looks great, looks natural, not stuck together. I am very satisfied. Good to good use and quality products. Definitely I will buy more as an end [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

5 stars

At first I thought this fiber looked too thick and hard to apply (comes out very wax like form the tin) but after working the product in your hand for a moment it turns much softer becoming super easy to apply. The tin is a great size to pack into a wash bags from trips away or for after the gym and because you only need a small amount it should last a while I'd recommend this and would use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great when your on the run.

5 stars

I think the V05 hair product is unique and amazing. It's easy to use and no mess. I found it a little thick to use on my fine hair but mixing it with water made it a lot easier to apply. The slick packing of the tin made it really easy to store in my kit bag on match days. I am now entrigued to try V05 extreme style megahold gel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Suitable for all styles

4 stars

I think that this is a very versatile hair product it worked great when I first received it and my hair was long it helped my tame my hair without compromising on volume. However I have recently had a shorter cut and found that it also has an all round good hold and texture even for the shorter styles. I would recommend this to someone who is looking for a great new everyday hair product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for short hair

4 stars

It's a good product, but I find it works better for shorter hair. Been using it for a few weeks now and since my hair grow a bit, it doesn't seem to hold that good, but before that was perfect. 4/5 for me ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product for short hair

4 stars

I was already a big fan of the VO5 Matt Clay product, but thought I'd give the Matt Fibre version a go. I have quite short, thick hair, and have found that the Fibre worked really well for the first two weeks post-haircut, i.e. when my hair is shorter. It holds up for a full day at work and what I like about it is it's not obvious I'm wearing hair product...the wet gel look is not for me! Another positive is that there is no clammy or greasy feel to my hair when I use it. There's also no flaking or visible residue that cheaper products sometimes cause. I'll definitely keep this as part of my male grooming arsenal, using it when my hair is at it's shortest before moving onto the clay for when my hair gets longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 Matt Fibre

5 stars

Having used vo5 Matt Fibre for about two weeks I can say it's a very useful product, I even keep it in my bag just in case. It's very easy to apply and style and it keeps the style through my day, you can even rework it for a different occasion, which is very helpful. Having previously not used many hair products I will be continuing with this, it doesn't even smell bad either like I thought it might. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Vo5 Extreme Style Hair Gel Wax75ml

£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Offer

Tesco Braeburn Apple Minimum 5 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.32/each

Vo5 Extreme Style Thicken Up Paste 75Ml

£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Offer

Fudge Urban Matte Wax 70Ml

£ 7.00
£10.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here