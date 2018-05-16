Schwarzkopf Got2b Istylers Texture Clay 75Ml

Product Description
- iStylers Texture Clay
- It's got to be got2b!
- Want a remouldable style & hair with plenty of texture? Try the got2b iStyler Texture Clay which shapes your hair & gives your style a matt finish & lasting hold.
- For matt looks
- No stickiness!
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Cera Alba (Beeswax, Cire d'Abeille), VP/VA Copolymer, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cera Carnauba (Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Cire de Carnauba), Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Steareth-21, Steareth-2, Propylene Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Cera Microcristallina (Microcrystalline Wax, Cire Microcristalline), Paraffin, Aminomethyl Propanol, Carbomer, Tropolone, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 15985 (Yellow 6)
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Work the clay between your palms & rub into dry hair.
- Tip: For added definition rub a small amount of clay between your fingertips & twist sections of hair.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- Schwarzkopf Advisory Service: UK 0800 328 9214, IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
75ml ℮
