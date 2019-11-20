By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Frubes Pouches Fromage Strawberry Raspberry 6X70g

4(35)Write a review
Frubes Pouches Fromage Strawberry Raspberry 6X70g
£ 2.00
£0.48/100g
  • Energy377 kJ 90 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ/90kcal

Product Description

  • Tasty Yogurt Pouches in scrumptious strawberry & raspberry flavours
  • Why not try Frubes Strawberry and Raspberry Yogurt Pouches for kids lunchboxes?
  • Frubes Yogurt Pouches are fun for kids!
  • Frubes yogurt pouches, the perfect on the go snack for kids with Vitamin D and Calcium
  • Sell only as a 4-pouch pack not to be sold separately
  • A great snack anywhere...anytime! And the best bit is... there are no bits!
  • Goodness guarantee
  • No added colours
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar 8.3%, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Just Tear Off Top Of Pouch!
  • Frubes pouches are unsuitable for freezing. However, you can free Frubes in tubes!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Return to

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22,
  • Ireland.
  • Consumer careline :
  • UK 0800 358 0401

Net Contents

6 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100g ServingPer: 70g Serving
Energy 377kJ/90kcal264kJ/63kcal
Fat 3.0g2.1g
of which saturates 2.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate 11.4g8.0g
of which sugars 11.3g7.9g
Fibre <0.1g<0.1g
Protein 3.2g2.2g
Salt 0.12g0.08g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

35 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Kids like them

4 stars

The kids loved these pouches. Easy for them to eat with little mess created during consuming.

OK yogurt but there are better choices

3 stars

The pouches took some fussing to get the knack of ripping open and was quite thin. I was told it was a little difficult to suck up but it tasted fine.

Perfect for lunchboxes or a healthy snack between

5 stars

Perfect for lunchboxes or a healthy snack between meals.

Nice flavour but it’s yogurt not fromage frais

3 stars

The pack contained 6 pouches in child friendly designs, 3 strawberry and 3 raspberry flavour. I didn’t notice when I picked these up that they are a yogurt product and not fromage frais as I had expected by the ‘Frubes’ name. This meant that the product inside was quite runny and not as thick as i had hoped, if a child lay an open packet on the table without finishing it, the product did start to run out. The taste of the product inside was really nice and it was true to the flavour of the fruit.... however the packs which go directly into the mouth to dispense the yogurt had a very strange metallic taste to them,almost chemical tasting and it did put us off. I Would buy these again but would check the taste of the pack first, maybe I had a bad pack, if I got the strange taste again I would squeeze the product into a serving dish for the children

Better portion size

5 stars

Really great as a snack or in a lunch box, perfect on the go. The kids love the taste. The portion size is much better than the regular frubes

Good portion size

4 stars

Easy for lunchboxes or on the go as a snack. A better size serving than the regular frubes and the kids say they taste good

Lunchbox fave

4 stars

The kids really enjoy the flavour and they are handy for lunchboxes. the corners can be a bit tricky to rip off and I would prefer more sustainable packaging.

Tasty but sugary

4 stars

Tasty and no extra colours, but too much sugar to give to my kids everyday. Good for a treat on the go :)

Won’t buy again

2 stars

My daughter asked not to have these in her lunchbox again. She couldn’t open the pouches without help, and found them messy to eat. Consistency very thin.

very nice flavours and handy when out and about

4 stars

very nice flavours and handy when out and about

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

