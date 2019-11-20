Frubes Pouches Fromage Strawberry Raspberry 6X70g

Kids like them
The kids loved these pouches. Easy for them to eat with little mess created during consuming.
OK yogurt but there are better choices
The pouches took some fussing to get the knack of ripping open and was quite thin. I was told it was a little difficult to suck up but it tasted fine.
Perfect for lunchboxes or a healthy snack between meals.
Nice flavour but it’s yogurt not fromage frais
The pack contained 6 pouches in child friendly designs, 3 strawberry and 3 raspberry flavour. I didn’t notice when I picked these up that they are a yogurt product and not fromage frais as I had expected by the ‘Frubes’ name. This meant that the product inside was quite runny and not as thick as i had hoped, if a child lay an open packet on the table without finishing it, the product did start to run out. The taste of the product inside was really nice and it was true to the flavour of the fruit.... however the packs which go directly into the mouth to dispense the yogurt had a very strange metallic taste to them,almost chemical tasting and it did put us off. I Would buy these again but would check the taste of the pack first, maybe I had a bad pack, if I got the strange taste again I would squeeze the product into a serving dish for the children
Better portion size
Really great as a snack or in a lunch box, perfect on the go. The kids love the taste. The portion size is much better than the regular frubes
Good portion size
Easy for lunchboxes or on the go as a snack. A better size serving than the regular frubes and the kids say they taste good
Lunchbox fave
The kids really enjoy the flavour and they are handy for lunchboxes. the corners can be a bit tricky to rip off and I would prefer more sustainable packaging.
Tasty but sugary
Tasty and no extra colours, but too much sugar to give to my kids everyday. Good for a treat on the go :)
Won’t buy again
My daughter asked not to have these in her lunchbox again. She couldn’t open the pouches without help, and found them messy to eat. Consistency very thin.
very nice flavours and handy when out and about
