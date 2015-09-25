By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Sublime Self-Tan Body Lotion Medium 200Ml

3(5)Write a review
Product Description

  • Sublime Bronze Gradual Tan Lotion Medium
  • Enriched with Hydralium™
  • Gives you a more gradual, natural tan
  • 200ml capacity
  • Innovation
  • Discover Sublime Bronze Summer Glow, a moisturising gradual tanning lotion which lets you build a natural, 'just back from holiday' glow day after day.
  • Moisturising lotion:
  • Enriched with Hydralium™, Sublime Bronze Summer Glow intensely nourishes the skin and leaves it moisturised for 24 hours, helping to protect it from dryness.
  • Sun kissed glow:
  • Enriched with a light dose of self-tanning agent to progressively build a streak-free, sun-kissed look day after day. Keep that beautiful holiday glow all year round.
  • Soft, smooth texture:
  • A velvety, delicately fragranced texture that keeps your skin feeling soft and smooth.
  • Natural-looking glow
  • Gradual tan
  • 24hr moisturisation
  • Colour builds gradually
  • For daily use
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Apply once or twice a day until the desired level of colour is achieved.
  • Continue to use 3 times a week to maintain your sun kissed colour.
  • Wash hands after application.
  • Do not apply to the face.
  • Does not contain sun filters and does not protect from UV light.
  • Avoid contact with fabrics.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

Keep out of the reach of children.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

this was is an amazing bronzer lotion,really light

5 stars

this was is an amazing bronzer lotion,really light weight and non greasy - didnt get all over my clothes like most do, just an easy rinse of the hands with water and good to go! i really recomend it as its super hard to find a good one

I have been using sublime bronze gel for years and

1 stars

I have been using sublime bronze gel for years and have recommended it to many of my friends,however when I bought my latest one the texture was runnier and for the first time ever I ended up streaky, I was so disappointed ,what have you changed in the formula for this to happen?

Natural looking and a really good colour if you ar

1 stars

Natural looking and a really good colour if you are pale like me and don't want to look orange. Smooth tan and left my skin feeling soft . Gradual fade which then looked even better.

Very pale-skinned blonde or fair people can use th

4 stars

Very pale-skinned blonde or fair people can use the Light Tan version & it is OK - ie., not too dark. There is some very slight streaking/patching & a bit of a yellowy fake tan 'caste' - rather than a 'glow' - but it is pale enough for this not to show too obviously. So yes I'd say it was OK. Nice texture & goes on well. Takes a while to dry. I'm not going to go on about smell except to say it's fine. If we & the manufacturers stopped going on about smell & focused on the finished result we'd all get on better, as surely this is what is important with a fake tan? Really this product is no better or worse than any other gradual tan product out there for fair skins. But I am still trying to find a replacement for the excellent 'avon satin glow soft & glow' which has sadly been discontinued!

i love this product it keeps my skin flawless.. 10

5 stars

i love this product it keeps my skin flawless.. 10/10 from me x

