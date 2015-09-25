By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Sublime Body Expertise Gradual Tan 200Ml

£ 7.00
£3.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Paris Body-Expertise Sublime Bronze Gradual Tan
  • 24hr moisturising lotion
  • Builds a natural-looking tan
  • Hydralium + soft-tan
  • Tanned and nourished with moisture, your skin never looks as beautiful as when you are on holiday. L'Oréal Sublime Bronze Gradual Tan allows you to build a natural-looking and streak free golden tan with confidence and keeps your skin feeling soft and smooth.
  • Moisturising lotion for a sun-kissed look
  • Enriched with Hydralium™, Sublime Bronze Gradual Tan, intensely nourishes the skin and leaves it moisturised for 24hrs.
  • Enriched with a light dose of Soft-Tan, a self-tan ingredient, allows you to progressively build a natural, sun-kissed look, day after day.
  • Nourished and golden skin all year round
  • Once applied your skin is hydrated and feels smooth.
  • A light natural tan develops with regular applications.
  • All year round, skin looks sun-kissed, as beautiful as just after your holiday.
  • Velvety texture
  • With a velvety smooth texture and light fragrance.
  • Gradual sun-kissed look
  • For daily use
  • Fair skin
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • For daily use
  • Apply once a day. Wash hands after application.

Warnings

  • Do not apply on the face. Avoid contact with fabrics. Does not contain sun filters. Does not contain sun filters. Does not protect from UV light.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further skincare advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK 0800 0304 032
  • ROI 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

this was is an amazing bronzer lotion,really light

5 stars

this was is an amazing bronzer lotion,really light weight and non greasy - didnt get all over my clothes like most do, just an easy rinse of the hands with water and good to go! i really recomend it as its super hard to find a good one

I have been using sublime bronze gel for years and

1 stars

I have been using sublime bronze gel for years and have recommended it to many of my friends,however when I bought my latest one the texture was runnier and for the first time ever I ended up streaky, I was so disappointed ,what have you changed in the formula for this to happen?

Natural looking and a really good colour if you ar

1 stars

Natural looking and a really good colour if you are pale like me and don't want to look orange. Smooth tan and left my skin feeling soft . Gradual fade which then looked even better.

Very pale-skinned blonde or fair people can use th

4 stars

Very pale-skinned blonde or fair people can use the Light Tan version & it is OK - ie., not too dark. There is some very slight streaking/patching & a bit of a yellowy fake tan 'caste' - rather than a 'glow' - but it is pale enough for this not to show too obviously. So yes I'd say it was OK. Nice texture & goes on well. Takes a while to dry. I'm not going to go on about smell except to say it's fine. If we & the manufacturers stopped going on about smell & focused on the finished result we'd all get on better, as surely this is what is important with a fake tan? Really this product is no better or worse than any other gradual tan product out there for fair skins. But I am still trying to find a replacement for the excellent 'avon satin glow soft & glow' which has sadly been discontinued!

i love this product it keeps my skin flawless.. 10

5 stars

i love this product it keeps my skin flawless.. 10/10 from me x

