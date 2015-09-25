L'oreal Paris Sublime Body Expertise Gradual Tan 200Ml

this was is an amazing bronzer lotion,really light
this was is an amazing bronzer lotion,really light weight and non greasy - didnt get all over my clothes like most do, just an easy rinse of the hands with water and good to go! i really recomend it as its super hard to find a good one
I have been using sublime bronze gel for years and
I have been using sublime bronze gel for years and have recommended it to many of my friends,however when I bought my latest one the texture was runnier and for the first time ever I ended up streaky, I was so disappointed ,what have you changed in the formula for this to happen?
Natural looking and a really good colour if you ar
Natural looking and a really good colour if you are pale like me and don't want to look orange. Smooth tan and left my skin feeling soft . Gradual fade which then looked even better.
Very pale-skinned blonde or fair people can use th
Very pale-skinned blonde or fair people can use the Light Tan version & it is OK - ie., not too dark. There is some very slight streaking/patching & a bit of a yellowy fake tan 'caste' - rather than a 'glow' - but it is pale enough for this not to show too obviously. So yes I'd say it was OK. Nice texture & goes on well. Takes a while to dry. I'm not going to go on about smell except to say it's fine. If we & the manufacturers stopped going on about smell & focused on the finished result we'd all get on better, as surely this is what is important with a fake tan? Really this product is no better or worse than any other gradual tan product out there for fair skins. But I am still trying to find a replacement for the excellent 'avon satin glow soft & glow' which has sadly been discontinued!
i love this product it keeps my skin flawless.. 10
i love this product it keeps my skin flawless.. 10/10 from me x