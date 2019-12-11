Walkers Sensations Honey & Salt Peanut 145G
Product Description
- Californian Honey & Salt Flavour Peanuts
- - Discover the satisfying crunch and mouth-watering flavours of Sensations Peanuts
- - Offering a crisp salty-sweet coated shell, Sensations Californian Honey & Salt Coated Peanuts finish smoothly with sweet honey
- - Enjoy paired with your drink of choice as the perfect aperitif
- - Or serve with Sensations Crisps and Streetmix for the perfect party snack platter
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- At Sensations we believe in making the most of every moment. Our snacks are inspired by flavours and recipes we've discovered from around the world, to deliver evocative aromas, intense flavours and enlivening textures that will really excite your senses. Come and discover our snacks - Sensations. A feast for the senses.
- Sensations Nuts are available in a variety of exotic flavours Have you discovered our new Sensations crisp flavours, Japanese Sweet Wasabi & Ginger and Chargrilled Steak & Chimichurri and Mango & Red Chilli Chutney? Why not excite your senses with new Sensations Poppadoms?
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 145g
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Honey Powder, Wheat Starch, Fructose, Salt, Tapioca Dextrin, Colour (Plain Caramel), Molasses Powder, Thickening Agent (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: other types of Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Number of uses
Warnings
Name and address
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm.
- Applies to UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- www.sensationssnacks.co.uk
Net Contents
145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|704kJ
|2348kJ
|-
|168kcal (8%*)
|561kcal
|Fat
|12.0g (17%*)
|40.0g
|of which Saturates
|1.7g (9%*)
|5.8g
|of which Mono-unsaturates
|9.8g
|33.0g
|of which Polyunsaturates
|0.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|31.0g
|of which Sugars
|7.4g (8%*)
|25.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|5.0g
|Protein
|5.8g
|19.0g
|Salt
|0.40g (7%*)
|1.40g
|This pack contains 4-5 serving(s)
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON NUTS
