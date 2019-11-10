By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Three Cheese Bread

4.5(9)Write a review
Three Cheese Bread
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
One slice
  • Energy869kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Stone baked loaf made with red Cheddar, red Leicester and mozzarella full fat soft cheese.
  • Three Cheese Bloomer. Made with Red Leicester, Cheddar and Mozzarella for a soft, cheesy loaf

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheese (15%) [Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk)], Processed Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Water, Emulsifying Salts (Disodium Diphosphate)], Yeast, Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Salt, Flavouring (Milk), Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (80g)
Energy1086kJ / 257kcal869kJ / 206kcal
Fat5.2g4.2g
Saturates2.8g2.2g
Carbohydrate40.0g32.0g
Sugars1.5g1.2g
Fibre2.3g1.8g
Protein11.5g9.2g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Dense & heavy: good for soup but not a sandwich

4 stars

Tried after getting the cranberry loaf which I'd really loved... This was very different... Heavy and not good for a sandwich, as I'd hoped to use it with some lovely tomatoes, decent cheddar and some fruity chutney... I struggle with bread generally as I find most bread these days to be very "claggy" - this wasn't exactly in that category, but was dense and heavy Worked well loaded with butter and used to dip into and eat with a hearty bowl of cream of tomato soup! But, for a sandwich, this is a complete no-no for me as it's too dense That may be just my taste, but am reviewing as I find it...

slice it

5 stars

great tasting esoecially for toast

Tasted half a slice and threw rest away. Not much

1 stars

Tasted half a slice and threw rest away. Not much cheese flavour and very dense. My advise give it a miss.

great tasting loaf

5 stars

brought it to have with our BBQ. lovely cheesy taste, and the bread was crusty on the outside but nice and soft on the inside great taste, and fab with lots of butter spread on it definitely buy again.

Luvverly....!!

5 stars

Love this stuff... Slice it up and freeze it. I take out a couple of slices a day and toast it, with butter and Vegemite for brekkie.

So lovely !!!!! It will be amazing with every kin

5 stars

So lovely !!!!! It will be amazing with every kind of dish on your table... especially toasted and topped with butter 😁

I have got to say I truly love this bread and I ha

5 stars

I have got to say I truly love this bread and I have it with Tesco Chicken and Veg soup. So I get 4 meals with this loaf 3 slices a meal and its delicious.

cheese heaven

5 stars

Really lovely and cheesey,perfect sliced or cut into rolls and perfect with egg and tomato filling.Its very moist and soft and full of flavour.

Really cheesy

5 stars

Just so tasty and great next day toasted. Love it

