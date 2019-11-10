Three Cheese Bread

Dense & heavy: good for soup but not a sandwich
Tried after getting the cranberry loaf which I'd really loved... This was very different... Heavy and not good for a sandwich, as I'd hoped to use it with some lovely tomatoes, decent cheddar and some fruity chutney... I struggle with bread generally as I find most bread these days to be very "claggy" - this wasn't exactly in that category, but was dense and heavy Worked well loaded with butter and used to dip into and eat with a hearty bowl of cream of tomato soup! But, for a sandwich, this is a complete no-no for me as it's too dense That may be just my taste, but am reviewing as I find it...
slice it
great tasting esoecially for toast
Tasted half a slice and threw rest away. Not much cheese flavour and very dense. My advise give it a miss.
great tasting loaf
brought it to have with our BBQ. lovely cheesy taste, and the bread was crusty on the outside but nice and soft on the inside great taste, and fab with lots of butter spread on it definitely buy again.
Luvverly....!!
Love this stuff... Slice it up and freeze it. I take out a couple of slices a day and toast it, with butter and Vegemite for brekkie.
So lovely !!!!! It will be amazing with every kind of dish on your table... especially toasted and topped with butter 😁
I have got to say I truly love this bread and I have it with Tesco Chicken and Veg soup. So I get 4 meals with this loaf 3 slices a meal and its delicious.
cheese heaven
Really lovely and cheesey,perfect sliced or cut into rolls and perfect with egg and tomato filling.Its very moist and soft and full of flavour.
Really cheesy
Just so tasty and great next day toasted. Love it