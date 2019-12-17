Poppy Seed Vienna Roll

Happy find
Nice crusty roll with a nice dough. I had it for lunch with honey; will definitely buy it again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1094kJ / 259kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Poppy Seeds (5%), Yeast, Durum Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Palm Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Produced in Ireland
1 Servings
78g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (78g)
|Energy
|1094kJ / 259kcal
|853kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|48.2g
|37.6g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|3.0g
|Protein
|9.5g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
May contain milk.
