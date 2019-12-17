By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Poppy Seed Vienna Roll

4(1)Write a review
Poppy Seed Vienna Roll
£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

One roll
  • Energy853kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1094kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • A white roll topped with poppy seeds for extra crunch.
  • A white roll topped with poppy seeds for extra crunch.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Poppy Seeds (5%), Yeast, Durum Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Palm Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • May contain milk.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

78g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (78g)
Energy1094kJ / 259kcal853kJ / 202kcal
Fat2.2g1.7g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate48.2g37.6g
Sugars3.7g2.9g
Fibre3.9g3.0g
Protein9.5g7.4g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain milk.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Happy find

4 stars

Nice crusty roll with a nice dough. I had it for lunch with honey; will definitely buy it again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ancient Grain Roll

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Chunky Cheese Roll

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Olive Roll

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Ciabatta Roll

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here