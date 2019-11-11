By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Double Strength Orange & Mango Squash, No Added Sugar 1.5L

5(11)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml
One glass (250ml)
  • Energy17kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated no added sugar orange and mango juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • SMOOTH & EXOTIC Bursting with 22% fruit from concentrate Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SMOOTH & EXOTIC Bursting with 22% fruit from concentrate
  • Pack size: 1500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (18%), Mango Purée (4.0%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to nine parts water).

    Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

60 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass
Energy7kJ / 2kcal17kJ / 4kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0.0g0.1g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

11 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A favourite!

5 stars

The only diluting juice I buy, it's a favourite in our house.

Squashalicious

5 stars

Just love this product, I’ve tried all the main brands of squash, but nothing beats the refreshing taste of Orange and Mango and a good price too for 1.5 Ltr bottle.

Delicious Mango in a Concentrated Bottle

5 stars

If you love Mango and Orange squash this one is THE BEST of all the top supermarkets. It's sweet and full of authentic mango flavour. absolutely delicious to drink - plus no added sugar and just as concentrated as all the others. Not only that but fantastic value for money. Thank you TESCO!

It is very tasty compared to just Orange Squash..

5 stars

It is very tasty compared to just Orange Squash.. Mmmm !!! Yet at Alfreton the assisstant said they weren`t carrying on with this one.. Are they mad, its lovely ok....!!!!

Absolutely love this product, its my favourite. Gu

5 stars

Absolutely love this product, its my favourite. Gutting that you have stopped doing bigger bottles.

great value for money and great taste. Long lasting as you dont need a great deal to have a refreshing drink

5 stars

My son and I take it with our lunch each day rather than buying bottled water or fizzy drinks. Its refreshing and economical.

the whole family like the taste

5 stars

i will always make sure that there is some in the cupboard

Lovely flavours!

5 stars

This is a family favorite, really juicy and delicious! So much so we order it every week! Great price too!

Lovely drink

5 stars

I am hooked on this. I buy 4 bottles every delivery. Lovely.

Great value

5 stars

I buy it all the time. Really strong, good value. Nice taste

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

