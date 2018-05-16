By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Red Label Jamaican Aperitif 750Ml

Red Label Jamaican Aperitif 750Ml
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Jamaican Wine
  • In Jamaica this product is called Red Label Wine and is the country's biggest selling wine.
  • Manufactured & bottled in Jamaica, it is authentic & genuine, and is the drink of all dance halls and style occasions.
  • The authentic Jamaican
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

10.3

ABV

13.7% vol

Country

Jamaica

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in Kingston, Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink straight, over ice or chilled

Name and address

  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

