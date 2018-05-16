Red Label Jamaican Aperitif 750Ml

Product Description
- Red Jamaican Wine
- In Jamaica this product is called Red Label Wine and is the country's biggest selling wine.
- Manufactured & bottled in Jamaica, it is authentic & genuine, and is the drink of all dance halls and style occasions.
- The authentic Jamaican
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
10.3
ABV
13.7% vol
Country
Jamaica
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in Kingston, Jamaica
Preparation and Usage
- Drink straight, over ice or chilled
Name and address
- Campari UK,
- Level 27,
- The Shard,
- 32 London Bridge Street,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
