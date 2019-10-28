Kp Nik Naks Nice & Spicysnck Grab Bag 50G
- Energy590kJ 142kcal7%
- Fat9.0g13%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.45g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2361kJ
Product Description
- Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour Corn Snack
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Knobbly, wacky sticks of corn intensely tasty unusually knobbly
- Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
- No MSG
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Sunflower Oil (36%), Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings (contains Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Sauce, Wheat Flour), Salt, Dried Onion, Citric Acid, Curry Powder (Spices, Rice Flour, Salt), Malic Acid, Spice, Colour: Paprika Extract, Spice Extracts, Garlic Extract]
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Milk, Egg, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
50g pack = approximately 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- KP Snacks Limited,
- Freepost (LE6531),
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Mail:
- Email via: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Serving
|Energy
|2361kJ
|590kJ
|-
|566kcal
|142kcal
|Fat
|36g
|9.0g
|of which Saturates
|3.3g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|13g
|of which Sugars
|4.3g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.45g
