By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kp Nik Naks Nice & Spicysnck Grab Bag 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Kp Nik Naks Nice & Spicysnck Grab Bag 50G
£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Each 25g serving contains
  • Energy590kJ 142kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.45g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2361kJ

Product Description

  • Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour Corn Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Have you tried our other great snack brands?
  • Discos®
  • Skips®
  • Wheat Crunchies®
  • Knobbly, wacky sticks of corn intensely tasty unusually knobbly
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil (36%), Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings (contains Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Sauce, Wheat Flour), Salt, Dried Onion, Citric Acid, Curry Powder (Spices, Rice Flour, Salt), Malic Acid, Spice, Colour: Paprika Extract, Spice Extracts, Garlic Extract]

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Egg, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

50g pack = approximately 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • Freepost (LE6531),
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail:
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • Freepost (LE6531),
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ.
  • Email via: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Serving
Energy 2361kJ590kJ
-566kcal142kcal
Fat 36g9.0g
of which Saturates 3.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate 53g13g
of which Sugars 4.3g1.1g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 6.1g1.5g
Salt 1.8g0.45g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Mccoys Thai Sweet Chicken 47.5G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Big Hoops Spicy Chilli Crisps 50G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here